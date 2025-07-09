Who is Gaurang Shah? Designer behind Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani’s iconic saree look in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi 2

In the upcoming serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the collection for Tulsi Virani’s wardrobe from the show features feather-light Kanjeevarams in chiffon, vibrant silk Bandhanis hand-dyed, ikkats and rare Jamdani weaves where every motif carries meaning.

The most-awaited television show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, is set to evoke nostalgia with Smriti Irani reprising her role as Tulsi Virani. Fans are eagerly awaiting every possible detail ahead of its premiere on Star Plus. Recently, actress and politician Smriti revealed the man whose ‘magical’ weaves elevate her character, Tulsi Virani. She spoke about Gaurang Shah, National Award-winning designer, whose designed saree she will be wearing in the upcoming serial.

“Gaurang Shah has not just designed sarees, he has woven stories, traditions, and modernity into every thread. For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, his work brought alive the soul of Indian craft through the artistry of our weavers,” Smriti, who wore a chiffon Kanjeevaram woven by the designer for the much-celebrated promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. “A timeless confluence of heritage and contemporary thought, his creations are nothing short of magic on cloth,” she added.

Who is Gaurang Shah?



Gaurang Shah is a self-made textile designer hailing from Hyderabad. He decided to pursue a career in textile design after being inspired by his father, who used to match a sari with a blouse at a clothing store. His list of clients includes Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Tapsee Pannu among others. to name a few. He has established several stores across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

In the upcoming serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the collection for Tulsi Virani’s wardrobe from the show features feather-light Kanjeevarams in chiffon, vibrant silk Bandhanis hand-dyed, ikkats and rare Jamdani weaves where every motif carries meaning. "It has been a true delight to weave for Smriti Irani, a woman who, through Tulsi, became a symbol of strength, grace, and an icon for countless Indian women. Tulsi represents every woman who holds on to her values while moving with the times, “ Shah was quoted as saying, as reported by IANS.

Shah added that he wanted to create something that honoured that quiet strength.“These weaves aren’t just clothes, they carry stories, just like she does," he said. Gaurang added: “We’re continuing to weave for what’s ahead, each piece taking shape as the story does.”



About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

One of the longest-running and successful soap operas, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” commenced airing in 2000 and came to an end in 2008. The show revolves around Tulsi, an ideal daughter-in-law, the daughter of a pandit married to Mihir, grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani. It marked a turning point for producer Ekta Kapoor and resulted in iconic serials Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Actress-politician Smriti Irani will be seen reprising the role of Tulsi Virani, while Amar Upadhyay will once again bring Mihir Virani to life on screen. Others who will be seen in the show include names such as Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Ananad, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Ankit Bhatia and Tanisha Mehta.



(With inputs from IANS)