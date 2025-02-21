She is a businesswoman and creator, who is featured in Netflix's Dubai Bling. She is a single mother, influencer, fashion icon, and makeup enthusiast who started her career in the beauty industry.

Farhana Bodi, star of ‘Dubai Bling’, had a chance encounter with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at a high-profile event in Dubai. The glamorous socialite shared a snapshot of the two together on her Instagram stories. She also treated her fans to a sneak peek of her encounters with two other prominent personalities: tennis ace Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha. For the occasion, Farhana opted for a stunning black gown, while Salman looked suave in a sleek black suit.

Who is Farhana Bodi?

Farhana Bodi was born in Gujarat, India, but moved to South Africa when she was very young. Growing up in South Africa, she learned about both Indian and South African cultures. This mix of cultures helped shape her personality, style, and confidence, which are all featured on the reality show. Before moving to Dubai, Farhana lived in London for four years, from 2004 to 2008.

She is a businesswoman and creator, who is featured in Netflix's Dubai Bling. Her multicultural upbringing shaped her personality, style, and confidence. She is a single mother, influencer, fashion icon, and makeup enthusiast who started her career in the beauty industry. She believes in the transformative power of beauty and confidence.

Bodi ventured into real estate and business development in Dubai. She later launched her platform, I Woman of the World, which connects brands and clients through lifestyle events, promoting women-led businesses and empowering women through beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content.

She attended emotional acting sessions with coach Tanvir to confront her anxieties and vulnerabilities. She's considering a career in acting, revealing that she's in talks with Indian filmmakers. While she's open to the idea of working in Bollywood, which connects her to her Indian roots, she's taking her time to find the right project.

Farhana has son Aydin

Farhana Bodi and her ex-husband Heroies Havewalla had a son named Aydin in 2016. They got divorced in 2022. Now, Farhana is a single mom who works hard to give her son the best life possible.