Who is Edavela Babu? Malayalam actor, ex-General Secretary of AMMA, worked in 200 films; now arrested for sexual assault

Here's all you need to know about Malayalam actor Edavela Babu, who has worked in 200 films.

Recently the Hema Committee Report created a stir in the Malayalam film industry. Kerala Police have so far registered FIRs against 11 people, including nine from the film industry based on the complaints from actresses. Recently, Malayalam actor Edavela Babu was also arrested in the sexual assault case, however, was later released on bail.

Who is Edavela Babu?

Born as Ammanath Babu Chandran, he completed his schooling from Govt. Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Irinjalakuda. He completed his graduation in Commerce from the Christ College, Irinjalakuda and also holds a postgraduate degree in Commerce.

He made his acting debut in 1982 with Idavela, from which he got his stage name, Edavela Babu and since then he has been a part of 200 films. He has shared screen with superstars like Mohanlal in Monster, Mammootty in CBI 5: The Brain, Siddique in Vellam, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Driving License and Gold among others. Edavela Babu has served as General Secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and currently, he is a part of the Indian National Congress political party.

Edavela Babu sexual assault case.

Edavela Babu was formally arrested on Wednesday after a round of questioning by the Special Investigation Team in a case of sexual abuse against him based on a complaint of a former actress, but released on bail. Since Edavela Babu had secured anticipatory bail early this month, the police, after registering his arrest, released him.

Before Edavela Babu, Actors like Mukesh, Jayasurya, Siddique, Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith, and V.K. Prakash, and production executives Vichu and Noble. While actor Baburaj and director Tulasidas have been charges under sexual assault case. However, no FIR has been filed against them so far.

After the Hema Committee Report, Addressing the media, Mohanlal defended the AMMA and said, “AMMA is not a trade union. It is like a family. It is unfortunate that the association is being hounded.” The actor added, “The state of our (Malayalam) industry is better than other film industries.”

