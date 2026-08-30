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Who is Dr Gurpreet Singh Dhugga, writer of best-selling novel Chaali Din, later inspired Gurpreet Guggi's film, helped Sikhs after 9/11 attack by...

Chaali Din is a rare feat when Punjabi cinema tried to take a diversion from the usual formula-based films, and ends up leaving an impactful statement. Read on to know the inspiration behind Gurpreet Guggi's film and the person who conceived it.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2026, 10:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Who is Dr Gurpreet Singh Dhugga, writer of best-selling novel Chaali Din, later inspired Gurpreet Guggi's film, helped Sikhs after 9/11 attack by...
Dr Gurpreet Singh Dhugga, poster of Chaali Din (Image source: IMDb)
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A strong foundation is a must for an entertaining film. What happens when a story born from a writer’s imagination finds its way from the pages of a bestselling novel to the big screen? For Dr Gurpreet Singh Dhugga, Chaali Din has travelled exactly that journey. 

What is Chaali Din?

Adapted from the best-selling novel by Dr Gurpreet Singh Dhugga, the Punjabi film follows Kesar through those 40 days of deep inner transformation. Along the way, he experiences a quiet, unspoken teenage love, one that is tested by separation. 

The story began with Dhugga’s bestselling novel Chaali Din, which received widespread appreciation from readers, critics and celebrities before making its way to the screen. Dhugga not only wrote the original novel but also produced and wrote the film adaptation, making Chaali Din a particularly personal cinematic journey for him.

About Gurpreet Singh Dhugga?

But Dhugga’s journey to becoming an author and filmmaker is rooted in a life that has taken him far beyond Punjab. Born in Khambra, Jalandhar, Punjab, Dr Gurpreet Singh Dhugga is a writer, filmmaker and physician based in the United States. He specialises in Geriatric and Palliative Medicine and is the CEO of Spherical Medical Group. He has also served as the former Chairman of the Planning Commission in Fairfield, California.

Watch the trailer of Chaali Din

His professional life has been recognised with the “Pride in Profession Award” from the Kaiser Medical Foundation. Yet medicine is only one part of Dhugga’s work. His interest in making knowledge accessible to people is also reflected in his writing. He authored Health Guide, a comprehensive Punjabi-language book covering information on more than 125 common diseases, with the aim of making medical information easier to understand for Punjabi-speaking readers.

Dhugga has also maintained a strong connection with the Punjabi-American community. He is a founding member of the non-profit charitable organisation Punjabi-American Cultural Association, an association through which he has worked to preserve and promote Punjabi culture in the United States.

How Dhugga played a significant role for Sikh post 9/11

That role became particularly significant after the September 11 attacks in the US. Following incidents of hate crimes against Sikhs, Dhugga served as a coordinator with the Punjabi-American Cultural Organization and organised community events in California. These initiatives focused on strengthening Sikh identity and promoting Punjabi culture within mainstream American society, at a time when Sikh communities in the US were facing heightened hostility and misunderstanding.

From a village in Jalandhar to a medical career in America, from community work to writing and filmmaking, Dhugga's journey has moved across several worlds. His bestselling novel Chaali Din brought together another side of that journey — his interest in philosophy, human relationships and the inner transformation of an individual.

Now, that philosophical journey has moved from the page to the screen. With Gurpreet Ghuggi, Debi Makhsoospuri, Sukhan Waraich, Drishty Talwar and Nirmal Rishi in the key roles, Chaali Din brings Kesar’s 40-day journey of self-discovery, separation and unspoken love to Punjabi cinema.

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