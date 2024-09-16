Twitter
Another wolf attack in Bahraich leaves 11-year-old boy injured, search continues for sixth 'killer' wolf

Anand Mahindra finds Mumbai-style traffic jam in this country, netizens calls traffic with better views

Aditi Rao Hydari ties the knot with Siddharth, shares adorable wedding photos: ‘To being pixie soulmates for eternity’

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI claims RG Kar ex-principal gave 'deceptive' answers during polygraph test

Meet India's first ever female engineer, who forced Ford Motors to change its rules, she is…

Entertainment

Who is doctor-turned-actress Kadambari Jethwani? How Merchant Navy officer's daughter led to 3 IPS officers' suspension

Here's all you need to know about Kadambari Jethwani, the actress who led to the suspension of 3 IPS officers.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 10:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Who is doctor-turned-actress Kadambari Jethwani? How Merchant Navy officer's daughter led to 3 IPS officers' suspension
Kadambari Jethwani
Recently, the Andhra has suspended three IPS officers including a Director General after an inquiry over the allegations of actress and model Kadambari Jethwani. The actress had accused the police officers of 'hastily arresting', and 'harassing' her in a case filed against her. 

Who is Kadambari Jethwani? 
According to her IMDb profile, Kadambari Jethwani is a 28-year-old model and actress. She was born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat to a Hindu Sindhi Jethwani family. Her father Narendra Kumar is a Merchant Navy Officer and her mother Asha, who was a gold medalist in Economics, is a manager with the Reserve Bank of India. 

Kadambari received her education from Prakash Higher Secondary School, Mount Carmel High School, and Udgam School, all elite institutes in Ahmedabad, and also obtained her Visharad in Bharatnatyam at the age of 12. 

She was an outstanding student and topped the Higher Secondary Exams, and went on to receive her M.B.B.S. degree from the reputed Smt NHL Municipal Medical College in Ahmedabad. However, after this, her family had to shift to Mumbai due to her mother’s transfer, and over there, a chance meeting with a director led to her getting a lead role in the Bollywood movie Sadda Adda.

Though the film failed to impress the audience, one thing led to another, and the actresses in South movies like Ouija (Kannada), Aata (Telugu), I Love Me (Malayalam). 

How did she get 3 IPS officers suspended? 

Former intelligence chief P Sitharama Anjaneyulu (DG rank), former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kranti Rana Tata (IG rank), and Vishal Gunni (SP rank), then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vijayawada) were suspended after an inquiry revealing their role in the alleged harassment of the model.

Kadambari Jethwani accused the police officials of threatening her with dire consequences during the previous government if she did not withdraw a case she earlier filed against a top executive of a corporation in Mumbai.

The government, after careful consideration of the report and having due regard to the circumstances of the case, came to a conclusion that there is prima facie evidence and that the disciplinary proceedings are warranted for his grave misconduct and dereliction of duty and therefore, consider it necessary to initiate disciplinary proceedings and to place Sri P Sitharama Anjaneyulu, IPS (1992), under suspension," said one of the GOs.

The model was arrested earlier this year during the previous regime based on a complaint by a YSR Congress leader who accused her of cheating. The then intelligence chief, instructed the two other officials to arrest her, although no crime registered against her as of that date.

According to the GO, as per the records, the FIR was registered against the model on February 2 at 6.30 AM, whereas Anjaneyulu passed on instructions to Kanthi Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni on January 31 well before registering the FIR. She recently lodged a complaint against some police officials alleging that a false case was foisted against her and that she was subjected to harassment. Based on her complaint with AP police, the state government suspended two officials.

(With inputs from PTI)

