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Who is Dishani Chakraborty? Mithun Chakraborty's adopted daughter, gets engaged to Myles Mantzaris, didn't join Bollywood, but active in Hollywood

Mithun Chakraborty's daughter Dishani has got engaged, and soon she will tie the knot with Myles Mantzaris. Read on to know more about her life, eduction, and career.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 03:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Who is Dishani Chakraborty? Mithun Chakraborty's adopted daughter, gets engaged to Myles Mantzaris, didn't join Bollywood, but active in Hollywood
Dishani Chakraborty with Myles Mantzaris (Image source: Instagram)
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Veteran superstar and politician Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty is now engaged to her beau, Myles Mantzaris. The couple confirmed their engagement on social media by dropping the pics from their dreamy, intimate ceremony. The duo will get married on December 6, 2026.

Who is Dishani Chakraborty's fiancé? 

Dishani shared a string of pictures from the proposal. In the pics, Dishani poses with Myles and even flashes her ring. Myles, as per his Instagram bio, is a steadicam operator and a colourist. In one of the photos, he is seen on his knee while proposing to Dishani. In the last photograph had the couple shared a sweet kiss. Dishani flaunted the pics and wrote in the caption: "06.12.2026 … The easiest forever I’ve ever known."

Here's the post 

Who is Dishani Chakraborty? 

Dishani is the adopted daughter of Mithun, who is married to actress Yogeeta Bali. He was first married to actress Helena Luke in 1979. As an infant, Dishani was abandoned near a garbage dump in Kolkata before being rescued and officially adopted by Mithun and Yogita, who raised her alongside their three biological sons- Mimoh, Ushmey, and Namashi.

Dishani Chakraborty's education and career 

As per the reports, Dishani studied at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles and the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, subsequently building a career in Hollywood. Reportedly, Dishani has acted in, written, and produced several short films, including Gift, Holy Smoke, Underpass, and the critically acclaimed 2022 film The Guest.

About Mithun Chakraborty 

Mithun Da, one of the most influential stars of Indian cinema, has a career spanning over five decades and has done 350 films. Tagged as Mahaguru, he is also a former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. Mithun made his acting debut with arthouse drama Mrigayaa in 1976, directed by Mrinal Sen, for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. His other popular titles include Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Gunahon Ka Devta, Jung, Gunda, Kaalia, Daadagiri, Guru, Housefull 2, The Tashkent Files, and The Kashmir Files. He was last seen in The Bengal Files.

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