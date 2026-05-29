FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Who is Desi Bling fame Satish Sanpal? Netflix billionaire facing 9 criminal cases in India

Who is Desi Bling fame Satish Sanpal? Netflix billionaire facing 9 criminal

Who was Dhanendra Kumar? Former CCI Chairman dies after fire at Delhi residence

Who was Dhanendra Kumar? Former CCI Chairman dies after fire at Delhi residence

Nagabandham makers share striking poster, hint at mythical, mysterious world: 'Every face hides a story'

Nagabandham makers share striking poster, hint at mythical, mysterious world

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Desi Bling fame Satish Sanpal? Netflix billionaire facing 9 criminal cases in India

Dubai businessman Satish Sanpal, featured in Netflix’s Desi Bling, is making headlines over reports linking him to multiple criminal cases in India involving alleged betting, hawala and financial fraud operations.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 29, 2026, 11:21 AM IST

Who is Desi Bling fame Satish Sanpal? Netflix billionaire facing 9 criminal cases in India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dubai-based businessman Satish Sanpal has recently grabbed headlines after appearing in Netflix’s Desi Bling. Known for his lavish lifestyle, luxury cars and high-profile appearances, Sanpal is now also facing scrutiny over multiple criminal cases reportedly registered against him in India.

From Jabalpur to Dubai’s luxury circle:

Satish Sanpal hails from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and apparently moved to Dubai at a young age, for the sake of better business prospects. He’s best known as the founder and chairman of ANAX Holding, a Dubai-based business group that operates across luxury real estate, hospitality, and investment.

As per reports, Sanpal first tried his luck with a grocery venture in Jabalpur, but that idea didn’t go far. Later, he jumped into commission-related work in the stock market, where he assisted investors in getting in touch with brokerage firms. Slowly, his focus shifted and he leaned into real estate, eventually shaping a bigger business set up in Dubai.

Sanpal also draws a lot of eyeballs on social media, sharing curated glimpses of luxury properties, pricey automobiles, and what looks like celebrity links. His appearance on Desi Bling made people even more curious about his money and the kind of lifestyle he leads.

Also read: Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 29, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Allegations and ongoing investigations:

While Sanpal’s luxurious image has gained popularity online, several reports claim that he is facing at least nine criminal cases in India. These cases are reportedly linked with allegations that involve betting operations, hawala transactions and a sort of financial fraud as well.

Investigative reports have alleged that enforcement agencies are looking into a suspected Rs 1,000-crore betting and hawala network allegedly connected to Sanpal and his associates. The allegations reportedly cover money laundering, cheating, a criminal conspiracy and also illegal gambling activities. Some reports have also said that a lookout circular has been issued against him in India. But no official conviction has been publicly confirmed so far, not even once.

Legal status remains unclear:

As of now, the allegations against Satish Sanpal remain under investigation and judicial review. There is no public confirmation of any court conviction in these matters. Reports suggest that enforcement agencies continue to examine the claims while legal proceedings are ongoing.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Desi Bling fame Satish Sanpal? Netflix billionaire facing 9 criminal cases in India
Who is Desi Bling fame Satish Sanpal? Netflix billionaire facing 9 criminal
Who was Dhanendra Kumar? Former CCI Chairman dies after fire at Delhi residence
Who was Dhanendra Kumar? Former CCI Chairman dies after fire at Delhi residence
Nagabandham makers share striking poster, hint at mythical, mysterious world: 'Every face hides a story'
Nagabandham makers share striking poster, hint at mythical, mysterious world
Fact check: Madhuri Dixit went 'too bold' for public appearance, wore revealing black gown with deep neckline? Here's truth behind viral video
Fact check: Madhuri wore revealing black gown? Here's truth behind viral video
Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 29, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement