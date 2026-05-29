Who is Desi Bling fame Satish Sanpal? Netflix billionaire facing 9 criminal cases in India

Dubai businessman Satish Sanpal, featured in Netflix’s Desi Bling, is making headlines over reports linking him to multiple criminal cases in India involving alleged betting, hawala and financial fraud operations.

Dubai-based businessman Satish Sanpal has recently grabbed headlines after appearing in Netflix’s Desi Bling. Known for his lavish lifestyle, luxury cars and high-profile appearances, Sanpal is now also facing scrutiny over multiple criminal cases reportedly registered against him in India.

From Jabalpur to Dubai’s luxury circle:

Satish Sanpal hails from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and apparently moved to Dubai at a young age, for the sake of better business prospects. He’s best known as the founder and chairman of ANAX Holding, a Dubai-based business group that operates across luxury real estate, hospitality, and investment.

As per reports, Sanpal first tried his luck with a grocery venture in Jabalpur, but that idea didn’t go far. Later, he jumped into commission-related work in the stock market, where he assisted investors in getting in touch with brokerage firms. Slowly, his focus shifted and he leaned into real estate, eventually shaping a bigger business set up in Dubai.

Sanpal also draws a lot of eyeballs on social media, sharing curated glimpses of luxury properties, pricey automobiles, and what looks like celebrity links. His appearance on Desi Bling made people even more curious about his money and the kind of lifestyle he leads.

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Allegations and ongoing investigations:

While Sanpal’s luxurious image has gained popularity online, several reports claim that he is facing at least nine criminal cases in India. These cases are reportedly linked with allegations that involve betting operations, hawala transactions and a sort of financial fraud as well.

Investigative reports have alleged that enforcement agencies are looking into a suspected Rs 1,000-crore betting and hawala network allegedly connected to Sanpal and his associates. The allegations reportedly cover money laundering, cheating, a criminal conspiracy and also illegal gambling activities. Some reports have also said that a lookout circular has been issued against him in India. But no official conviction has been publicly confirmed so far, not even once.

Legal status remains unclear:

As of now, the allegations against Satish Sanpal remain under investigation and judicial review. There is no public confirmation of any court conviction in these matters. Reports suggest that enforcement agencies continue to examine the claims while legal proceedings are ongoing.