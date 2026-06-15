Who is Deepti Sharma? India’s 28-year-old all-rounder, who destroyed Pakistan with 5/10 in Women T20 World Cup 2026

Deepti Sharma starred in the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match as India delivered a dominant all-round performance. Know all about Deepti Sharma's family, background and net worth.

The Indian women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma delivered a match-winning performance against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. She has done a brilliant spell of 5/10 to dismantle the opposition batting lineup and guide India to a dominant position in the high-pressure encounter.

Who is Deepti Sharma?

On August 24, 1997, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Deepti Sharma was born. At the age of 17 in 2014, she made her international debut for India, and from then on, she became a key all-rounder in all formats of the game. Her main strengths are her precise off-spin bowling, calm batting style and execution in tricky moments. Deepti has now helped India win a lot of games through her match-winning innings and bowling spells in ICC tournaments and bilateral series. One of her standout moments was in 2021, when she amassed 188 runs against Ireland in an ODI match, marking one of the top individual scores in women's ODI cricket.

Family, background and net worth

Her father, Bhagwan Sharma, is a retired Indian Railways employee, and her mother, Sushilaa Sharma, is a homemaker. She has siblings, including her elder brother Sumit Sharma, who played an important role in encouraging her early cricket journey. Deepti Sharma’s estimated net worth is around ₹6-8 crore (approx.) as of 2025-2026, according to multiple sports and finance reports. Her income mainly comes from the BCCI central contract, match fees, and the Women’s Premier League (WPL), where she plays for UP Warriorz. She also earns through brand endorsements and domestic cricket leagues, making her one of the prominent earners in Indian women’s cricket.

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Deepti Sharma stars in the IND vs PAK clash

In the clash of IND vs PAK, Deepti Sharma, India’s 28-year-old off-spinning all-rounder, once again proved why she is considered one of the most reliable players in the side. She has done a sensational bowling performance, taking five wickets while conceding just 10 runs, putting Pakistan under immediate pressure and restricting their scoring opportunities. Her disciplined bowling display helped India take control of the match early and maintain dominance throughout the innings.