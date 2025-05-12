Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will portray the role of the Army Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in Border 2 who fought in 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra for fight valiantly during the 1971 war.

The much-awaited Anurag Singh’s directorial Border 2 will see Sunny Deol reprising his role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri from the 1997 movie Border along with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan who will play the role of iconic Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya who fought the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Who is Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya?

Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya was a military rank officer who fought the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971 with bravery and heroism and received India's highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra. Dahiya was born in a jat family in Haryana’s Sisana village in Sonipat district. He studied at the Jat College in Rohtak for one only a year after which he joined the Indian Army. His first commission came on 30 June 1963 in the Grenadiers Regiment and was then promoted to lieutenant on 30 June 1965. He fought in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war in the Rajasthan sector.

Major Hoshiar Singh was in command of the left forward company and was ordered to capture the enemy locality of Jarpal. He was in a very strategic position and was held in strength by the enemy. The enemies attacked with shelling which spared a crossfire. Brave, Singh led the charge and captured the objective after a fierce hand-to-hand fight.

Hoshiar Singh was promoted to major on 30 June 1976. He then served for two years as an instructor at the Officers Training School in Chennai. He served in the same capacity at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in 1981. His next promotion came on 8 April 1983 as a lieutenant-colonel. He retired on 31 May 1988. He died on 6 December 1998 due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 61.

Border 2

Varun Dhawan had undergone training before the shooting began in January this year. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh playing Air Force Officer Nirmal Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty portraying a Naval Commander. The film is under production. Border 2 release date is not yet confirmed.