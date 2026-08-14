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Who is Celina Sharma? Pop star unites with Sonu Nigam for new single Centre of Peace, has worked on this Marvel film

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Who is Celina Sharma? Pop star unites with Sonu Nigam for new single Centre of Peace, has worked on this Marvel film

Talking about their collaboration, Celina Sharma says, "Working with Sonu Nigam has been a dream come true. I've grown up listening to his music, so creating something together feels incredibly special." She co-wrote and performed Nach Mera Hero for the 2021 Marvel film Eternals.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 12:43 PM IST

Who is Celina Sharma? Pop star unites with Sonu Nigam for new single Centre of Peace, has worked on this Marvel film
Celina Sharma with Sonu Nigam
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International singer-songwriter Celina Sharma is set to mark a major milestone in her career with Centre of Peace, her first cross-generational collaboration with celebrated Indian vocalist Sonu Nigam. The single will be released worldwide on August 21 and will serve as the lead track from her upcoming sophomore EP, Chapter 2, which arrives on August 28.

Celina Sharma, Sonu Nigam unite across generations

Blending Sharma’s contemporary pop sensibilities with Nigam’s timeless artistry, Centre of Peace is an intimate and emotionally resonant song about finding calm amid life's uncertainties. The track explores healing, self-discovery and inner strength, bringing together two artists from different generations and cultural backgrounds through deeply personal storytelling. Described as Sharma's most introspective and emotionally vulnerable work yet, the song offers listeners a first glimpse into the themes and sound of her new musical era.

For Sharma, the collaboration marks a significant moment in her artistic journey. She said, "Working with Sonu Nigam has been a dream come true. I've grown up listening to his music, so creating something together feels incredibly special. Centre of Peace is one of the most introspective songs I've written, and I'm so excited for everyone to hear this new chapter of my music."

Nigam also shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, "The whole idea behind the conceptulisation of I Believe Your Music is identifying artistes who have a special spark within and have the ability to shine in the future. Our first release in I Believe Your Music is with a bright young talent called Celina Sharma. She has all the qualities to stand out and make it big in the world of music. I am just a small part of the beautiful song she and her team have created. I wish her all the best."

Who is Celina Sharma?

The 24-year-old pop singer-songwriter, of Indian, Italian and Maltese descent, moved from Australia to London at 16 to pursue music professionally. At 17, she became the youngest artist featured on the BBC Asian Network Future Sounds list. Sharma later gained global attention through her viral TikTok presence and her hit single 24/7 with Harris J, which has amassed more than 200 million streams. Her cross-cultural musical journey also includes the Double Platinum track Lean On featuring Emiway Bantai, her 2021 debut EP CECE, and co-writing and performing Nach Mera Hero for the 2021 Marvel film Eternals.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

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