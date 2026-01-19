Who is Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner Gilli Nata? Actor-comedian took home Rs 50 lakh prize money, brand new car

How to Identify the Best Indian Cryptocurrency Exchange for Your Needs
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 winner Gilli Nata walked away with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh along with a brand-new Maruti Suzuki car, marking a defining moment in his career.
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 concluded on a high note with Gilli Nata emerging as the winner. The grand finale aired on Colours Kannada and streamed live on JioHotstar, while Rakshita Shetty finished as the first runner-up and Ashwini Gowda secured the second runner-up position.
The twelfth season of Bigg Boss Kannada began on September 25 with 24 contestants entering the house. After weeks of challenges, emotional moments, and intense competition, only six finalists remained: Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Kavya Shaiva, Mutant Raghu, Rakshita Shetty, and Gilli Nata. With consistent audience support, Gilli Nata emerged victorious in the finale.
Gilli Nata’s real name is Malavalli Nataraj. He was born on April 5, 1996, in Matadapura village in Mandya district, Karnataka. Coming from a modest farming family, his early life was rooted in simplicity and hard work. He completed his schooling in his hometown and later pursued a two-year ITI course. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Gilli Nata had already gained recognition through Kannada television and social media platforms.
Gilli Nata’s journey in the entertainment industry began in Bengaluru, where he worked behind the scenes as a set assistant. Over time, he explored scriptwriting, short films, and comedy sketches, gradually shaping his identity as a performer.
His acting credits include films such as Langoti Man (2024), Super Hit, and 1st Day 1st Show (2025). He is also popular on Instagram, where his comedy videos have earned him a loyal fan base.
Gilli Nata became a household name after finishing as the first runner-up in Comedy Kiladigalu Season 4. His appearances on Dance Karnataka Dance further showcased his versatility and earned him the Best Entertainer Award. He also contributed to Darshan’s film Devil, strengthening his presence in Kannada cinema.