Who is Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner Gilli Nata? Actor-comedian took home Rs 50 lakh prize money, brand new car

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

How to Identify the Best Indian Cryptocurrency Exchange for Your Needs

'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand secure first-ever ODI series win in India

Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? Here’s the truth behind viral interview

Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, know dates, venues, how to get tickets, prices, and more

Stock Market: Why did Sensex and Nifty end lower today? Know here

India vs New Zealand T20Is: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Imran Khan reveals why he decided to make comeback after a decade with Vir Das' Happy Patel: 'Was struck with FOMO'

How many people may be made jobless by the AI? Goldman Sachs warns dire consequences

How Federal agents uncovered Indian-origin couple's sex, drug racket in US' Virginia

J-K: Indian Army jawan killed in encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar, operation ongoing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand secure first-ever ODI series win in India

'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand

Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? Here’s the truth behind viral interview

Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? H

Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, know dates, venues, how to get tickets, prices, and more

Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, details inside

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o

Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'

Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner Gilli Nata? Actor-comedian took home Rs 50 lakh prize money, brand new car

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 winner Gilli Nata walked away with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh along with a brand-new Maruti Suzuki car, marking a defining moment in his career.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 04:03 PM IST

Who is Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner Gilli Nata? Actor-comedian took home Rs 50 lakh prize money, brand new car
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 concluded on a high note with Gilli Nata emerging as the winner. The grand finale aired on Colours Kannada and streamed live on JioHotstar, while Rakshita Shetty finished as the first runner-up and Ashwini Gowda secured the second runner-up position.

A memorable Bigg Boss Kannada 12 journey

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss Kannada began on September 25 with 24 contestants entering the house. After weeks of challenges, emotional moments, and intense competition, only six finalists remained: Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Kavya Shaiva, Mutant Raghu, Rakshita Shetty, and Gilli Nata. With consistent audience support, Gilli Nata emerged victorious in the finale.

Gilli Nata’s early life and background

Gilli Nata’s real name is Malavalli Nataraj. He was born on April 5, 1996, in Matadapura village in Mandya district, Karnataka. Coming from a modest farming family, his early life was rooted in simplicity and hard work. He completed his schooling in his hometown and later pursued a two-year ITI course. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Gilli Nata had already gained recognition through Kannada television and social media platforms.

From behind the camera to the spotlight

Gilli Nata’s journey in the entertainment industry began in Bengaluru, where he worked behind the scenes as a set assistant. Over time, he explored scriptwriting, short films, and comedy sketches, gradually shaping his identity as a performer.

His acting credits include films such as Langoti Man (2024), Super Hit, and 1st Day 1st Show (2025). He is also popular on Instagram, where his comedy videos have earned him a loyal fan base.

Rise as a popular entertainer

Gilli Nata became a household name after finishing as the first runner-up in Comedy Kiladigalu Season 4. His appearances on Dance Karnataka Dance further showcased his versatility and earned him the Best Entertainer Award. He also contributed to Darshan’s film Devil, strengthening his presence in Kannada cinema.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao faces backlash as video allegedly shows him in compromising act
Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao faces backlash as video allegedly shows him in com
How to Identify the Best Indian Cryptocurrency Exchange for Your Needs
How to Identify the Best Indian Cryptocurrency Exchange for Your Needs
'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand secure first-ever ODI series win in India
'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand
Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? Here’s the truth behind viral interview
Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? H
Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, know dates, venues, how to get tickets, prices, and more
Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, details inside
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement