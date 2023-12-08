Who is Bhupinder Babbal? Voice behind Animal song Arjan Vailly, folk singer from small Punjab town, he was once...

Meet Bhupinder Babbal, the man behind the powerful vocals of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's viral song Arjan Vailly

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has broken several box office records since its release. Not only the performances in the film but also the songs in the film are well appreciated by the audience. One of the most viral songs from the film is Arjan Vailly which is sung by a Punjabi Folk singer Bhupinder Babbal.

Who is Bhupinder Babbal?

Bhupinder Babbal is a popular name in the Punjab music industry. He is a prominent Punjabi folk singer who is best known for his soulful renditions that celebrate Punjab, its culture, and Punjabiyat. Bhupinder Babbal was born in Qurali, a small town in Punjab. He pursued a master's of art in political science at Government College, Ropar. During school, He joined NCC became a grade A certificate holder, and aspired to become a commissioner in the army. During graduation, he earned the Grade B and Grade C certificates of NCC; however, he took part in Youth Fest and found his passion for Punjabi folk music.

He participated in and won several inter-college events with his powerful singing and later also performed in England. He has lent his voice to many songs including Saint Soldier, Mirza, and Challa among others and he claims that the Animal team approached him for the song Arjan Vailly after listening to one of his songs on YouTube.

Arjan Vailly is a Punjabi Folk song penned and sung by Bhupinder Babbal. The song, composed in the Dhadi-vaar music style created by Guru Gobind Singh, tells of the valor of one Arjan Vailly and his exploits on the battlefield. The song was first heard in Animal's teaser and became an instant hit. The song spread on social media like wildfire and netizens praised the powerful vocals behind the song.

Bhupinder Babbal controversy

Recently, during an event of Animal in Hyderabad, when the singer performed live, his performance invited more of trolling than praise. Videos from the live event show that Babbal seemed to be lip-syncing to an existing pre-recorded track on stage rather than singing the song live. When the record was cut abruptly in between, the situation left the singer red-faced. Netizens shared the video widely on social media and the comments were also not very kind. One of the comments read, "I cringed so hard I felt facial muscles I never knew existed.” Another read, “This is both insulting and embarrassing.”

About Animal

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Mansi Taxak and Tripti Dimri among others has created a huge buzz on the internet. The film has broken several box office records and is emerging to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year. In just 7 days the film has collected Over Rs 500 crore and is still running strong at the box office.