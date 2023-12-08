Headlines

Breaking: TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha over cash-for-query row

India allows export of non-basmati rice to another 5 countries

Assam Rifles conducts fourth Major Bob Khating Memorial Lecture 2023 at USI, Delhi

Steve Jobs once signed a Rs 35 cheque in 1976, it now fetched more than Rs 30,00,000

Give at least 48 hours to study ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra: TMC to Lok Sabha Speaker

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Bhupinder Babbal? Voice behind Animal song Arjan Vailly, folk singer from small Punjab town, he was once...

Viral video: Desi bride's stunning dance to 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye' impresses internet, watch

Assam Rifles conducts fourth Major Bob Khating Memorial Lecture 2023 at USI, Delhi

Before Animal, 7 Bollywood films that glorified toxic red flag characters

Crime against women: 10 Indian states with worst record

Actors who made flop debuts but went on to become Bollywood superstars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Who is Bhupinder Babbal? Voice behind Animal song Arjan Vailly, folk singer from small Punjab town, he was once...

Meet Miss India-turned-actress who is only two films old, has grossed Rs 1600 crore, worked with Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Who is Bhupinder Babbal? Voice behind Animal song Arjan Vailly, folk singer from small Punjab town, he was once...

Meet Bhupinder Babbal, the man behind the powerful vocals of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's viral song Arjan Vailly

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has broken several box office records since its release. Not only the performances in the film but also the songs in the film are well appreciated by the audience. One of the most viral songs from the film is Arjan Vailly which is sung by a Punjabi Folk singer Bhupinder Babbal. 

Who is Bhupinder Babbal? 

Bhupinder Babbal is a popular name in the Punjab music industry. He is a prominent Punjabi folk singer who is best known for his soulful renditions that celebrate Punjab, its culture, and Punjabiyat. Bhupinder Babbal was born in Qurali, a small town in Punjab. He pursued a master's of art in political science at Government College, Ropar. During school, He joined NCC became a grade A certificate holder, and aspired to become a commissioner in the army. During graduation, he earned the Grade B and Grade C certificates of NCC; however, he took part in Youth Fest and found his passion for Punjabi folk music. 

He participated in and won several inter-college events with his powerful singing and later also performed in England. He has lent his voice to many songs including Saint Soldier, Mirza, and Challa among others and he claims that the Animal team approached him for the song Arjan Vailly after listening to one of his songs on YouTube. 

Arjan Vailly is a Punjabi Folk song penned and sung by Bhupinder Babbal. The song, composed in the Dhadi-vaar music style created by Guru Gobind Singh, tells of the valor of one Arjan Vailly and his exploits on the battlefield. The song was first heard in Animal's teaser and became an instant hit. The song spread on social media like wildfire and netizens praised the powerful vocals behind the song. 

Bhupinder Babbal controversy

Recently, during an event of Animal in Hyderabad, when the singer performed live, his performance invited more of trolling than praise. Videos from the live event show that Babbal seemed to be lip-syncing to an existing pre-recorded track on stage rather than singing the song live. When the record was cut abruptly in between, the situation left the singer red-faced. Netizens shared the video widely on social media and the comments were also not very kind. One of the comments read, "I cringed so hard I felt facial muscles I never knew existed.” Another read, “This is both insulting and embarrassing.”

About Animal

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Mansi Taxak and Tripti Dimri among others has created a huge buzz on the internet. The film has broken several box office records and is emerging to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year. In just 7 days the film has collected Over Rs 500 crore and is still running strong at the box office.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jeetendra is heartbroken after meeting his ailing friend Junior Mehmood: 'He is unable to recognize me'

Inside details of 'Khansaar' empire, which Prabhas will destroy in Salaar

Former South Africa skipper hints at return to international cricket for T20 World Cup 2024

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states; check latest forecast for next 3 days

Delhi's air quality improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE