Who is Ayaan Agnihotri? Salman Khan's nephew, got engaged to Tina Rijhwani, know more about his family, career

Bollywood fans have a reason to celebrate as Ayaan Agnihotri, the nephew of superstar Salman Khan, has recently announced his engagement to Tina Rijhwani. The couple happily uploaded photos of the engagement on their respective social media accounts, celebrating this beautiful moment in their life. The engagement has drawn a lot of attention, mainly due to Ayaan's ties with the Khan family and the goodwill that people have for Salman Khan.

Who is Ayaan Agnihotri?

Ayaan Agnihotri is the son of Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri. His mother, Alvira, is the elder sister of Salman Khan, which means Ayaan is the nephew of the superstar. Ayaan, despite being a part of a prominent Bollywood family, has opted for his own way.

He is a singer and musician, going by the name Agni on stage. He has put out tracks such as Universal Laws and collaborated with his uncle Salman Khan on other music projects. Ayaan is also the brother of Alizeh Agnihotri, who has acted in movies. Although he has a strong and influential family background, Ayaan managed to get through and establish himself in the music world.

Engagement with Tina Rijhwani:

Ayaan formally declared his betrothal to Tina Rijhwani on the 3rd of January 2026. He posted some images on Instagram, saying in a comedic way, 'Leaving my girlfriend back in 2025.' Tina, who is not an actress, is employed in the corporate sector, where she deals with communication and media strategy. Their engagement is a sign of a new phase in the life of Ayaan and Tina. The lady is now a member of the Khan family, and the fans would like to keep a tab on her as she joins this illustrious family.

Warm wishes from celebrities and fans:

Once it was made public, numerous celebrities and acquaintances congratulated the couple and showed their support by sharing their happiness. In addition, fans have taken social media by storm, posting love and wishes and thus making this happy moment in Ayaan's life the occasion of a great celebration.

The engagement of Ayaan Agnihotri and Tina Rijhwani is a significant milestone that brings happiness not only to the couple but also to their families and fans. With their new adventure ahead, the whole world is already looking forward to their future, which is going to be very beautiful and exciting.