FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam

Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details

Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike due to...

Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exclusion ignites anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, will it help Islamists?

BIG update on Nikitha Godishala murder: Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma arrested; Indian Embassy issues FIRST statement on...

2026 Critics Choice Awards: Timothee Chalamet bags best actor, dedicates award to this special person, she is...: ‘I couldn't do this...'

BIG move by Ratan Tata's company: Air India eyeing to replace CEO Campbell Wilson due to...; Here's why

Bangladesh takes BIG action after KKR drops Mustafizur Rahman, orders indefinite ban on...

Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothee Chalamet beats Leonardo DiCaprio as Best Actor, One Battle After Another wins 3 awards, winners' list OUT

Who is Ayaan Agnihotri? Salman Khan's nephew, got engaged to Tina Rijhwani, know more about his family, career

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam

Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam

Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details

Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...

Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike due to...

Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Ayaan Agnihotri? Salman Khan's nephew, got engaged to Tina Rijhwani, know more about his family, career

Ayaan Agnihotri, Salman Khan’s nephew, recently got engaged to Tina Rijhwani. Fans and celebrities celebrated the happy news, while Ayaan continues to build his career as a musician under the name Agni.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

Who is Ayaan Agnihotri? Salman Khan's nephew, got engaged to Tina Rijhwani, know more about his family, career
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood fans have a reason to celebrate as Ayaan Agnihotri, the nephew of superstar Salman Khan, has recently announced his engagement to Tina Rijhwani. The couple happily uploaded photos of the engagement on their respective social media accounts, celebrating this beautiful moment in their life. The engagement has drawn a lot of attention, mainly due to Ayaan's ties with the Khan family and the goodwill that people have for Salman Khan.

Who is Ayaan Agnihotri?

Ayaan Agnihotri is the son of Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri. His mother, Alvira, is the elder sister of Salman Khan, which means Ayaan is the nephew of the superstar. Ayaan, despite being a part of a prominent Bollywood family, has opted for his own way.

He is a singer and musician, going by the name Agni on stage. He has put out tracks such as Universal Laws and collaborated with his uncle Salman Khan on other music projects. Ayaan is also the brother of Alizeh Agnihotri, who has acted in movies. Although he has a strong and influential family background, Ayaan managed to get through and establish himself in the music world.

Engagement with Tina Rijhwani:

H3N2 virus 2026 01 05T125226 996

Ayaan formally declared his betrothal to Tina Rijhwani on the 3rd of January 2026. He posted some images on Instagram, saying in a comedic way, 'Leaving my girlfriend back in 2025.' Tina, who is not an actress, is employed in the corporate sector, where she deals with communication and media strategy. Their engagement is a sign of a new phase in the life of Ayaan and Tina. The lady is now a member of the Khan family, and the fans would like to keep a tab on her as she joins this illustrious family.

Also read: Deepika Padukone turns 40: Here's her secret of healthy life, balancing way of living amid hectic shoot commitments

Warm wishes from celebrities and fans:

Once it was made public, numerous celebrities and acquaintances congratulated the couple and showed their support by sharing their happiness. In addition, fans have taken social media by storm, posting love and wishes and thus making this happy moment in Ayaan's life the occasion of a great celebration.

The engagement of Ayaan Agnihotri and Tina Rijhwani is a significant milestone that brings happiness not only to the couple but also to their families and fans. With their new adventure ahead, the whole world is already looking forward to their future, which is going to be very beautiful and exciting.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam
Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam
Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details
Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...
Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike due to...
Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exclusion ignites anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, will it help Islamists?
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exclusion ignites anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh
BIG update on Nikitha Godishala murder: Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma arrested; Indian Embassy issues FIRST statement on...
BIG update on Nikitha Godishala murder: Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma arrested
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement