Honey Singh and Atif Aslam danced together at Pakistan cricketer Bilal Asif's Dubai wedding, amid the row over Netflix being told not to stream Pakistani content in India.

As Netflix was told not to stream Pakistani content in India, Indian singer and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh was recently spotted with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam at the wedding of Pakistani cricketer Bilal Asif in Dubai. The moment caught everyone's attention because the two stars were seen dancing together and enjoying the celebration.

Who is Bilal Asif?

Bilal Asif used to play cricket for Pakistan. He is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-spin bowler who was born in Sialkot, Punjab, on September 24, 1985. In October 2015, he made his debut for his country against Zimbabwe. He claimed five wickets for twenty-five runs in that ODI. In October 2018, he made his Test debut in Dubai against Australia, taking six wickets for 36 runs. He represented Pakistan in five Test matches and three ODIs throughout his international career.

Who is Abidha Chaudhary?

Abidha Chaudhary is a Dubai-based businesswoman. She founded and serves as director of Elite Legacy Financing Broker LLC, a business that provides mortgage and real estate financing services in the United Arab Emirates. Bilal Asif is listed as one of the company's co-founders on its website.

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Abidha's LinkedIn page states that she was employed with Ucap Asset Management (Middle East) Limited. She attended the University of the Punjab in Lahore as part of her schooling. Cricket, business, music and celebration all came together in one happy evening at the Dubai wedding.