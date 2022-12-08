Who is Ashu Reddy? Sexy Instagram star licked by Ram Gopal Varma was Bigg Boss Telugu contestant

Ashu Reddy

Ram Gopal Varma's latest stint with his Dangerous co-star Ashu Reddy has divided the internet. RGV's video interview in which he's licking Ashu's feet went viral in no time, and netizens are having strong opinions about it. After the video, suddenly there is curiosity for Ashu. Who is the young, sizzling beauty that forced RGV to go on her feet? Let's find out.

Who is Ashu Reddy?

Ashu is an actress, Dallas-based Indian social media influencer, and even a beauty content activist. Reddy is predominantly working in the Telugu film industry. Ashiu made her debut in films in 2018 with Chal Mohan Ranga.

Ashu in Bigg Boss?

In 2019, Ashu was among the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. The reality show was hosted by Nagarjuna, and she had a short stint in the show. Ashu got evicted in the fifth week of the season

Ashu dated two guys?

During her stint in Bigg Boss, Ashu confessed that there are multiple instances where she dated two guys at the same time. As per the info from starsunfolded, Ashu said, "When two guys come in front of me with good dressing style, why would not I do that."

Yesterday, RGV and Ashu shared a short video from their conversation, in which the Sarkar director is seen sitting on the floor, whereas Ashu was residing on a sofa. In the video, an excited Ramu thanked Ashu for her contribution to his upcoming controversial film. Later, he even took the actress' permission and started licking her feet. The video suddenly became the topic of discussions, and netizens had mixed opinions about it.

Watch the video

RGV's Dangerous, the romantic crime thriller dabbles in the theme of a lesbian love story, and it is served with steamy sex scenes between Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly.