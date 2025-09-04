Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Ashish Kapoor? Television actor arrested in Pune over sexual assault allegations

Television actor Ashish Kapoor, 40, known for Dekha Ek Khwaab, was arrested in Pune on rape charges after a woman accused him of assaulting her in a Delhi party washroom. Police traced him from Delhi to Goa and Pune. CCTV shows them entering the washroom, but no incident footage exists.

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

Who is Ashish Kapoor? Television actor arrested in Pune over sexual assault allegations
Television actor Ashish Kapoor, 40, was arrested in Pune on Wednesday following rape allegations. A woman has accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a washroom during a party in Delhi. Police traced Kapoor’s movements from Delhi to Goa before finally apprehending him in Pune. Investigators revealed that CCTV footage confirms both entering the washroom, though no recording of the alleged incident itself is available. Ashish Kapoor, best known for his role in Dekha Ek Khwaab, has previously been in the news for his relationships with actress Priyal Gor, Albanian model Ilda Kroni, and producer Pearl Grey.

Who is Ashish Kapoor?

Ashish Kapoor began his acting journey with appearances in shows such as Ssshhh…Phir Koi Hai and Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar. However, it was his role in Dekha Ek Khwaab that brought him widespread recognition. The show, which revolved around the life of a girl discovering her royal lineage, struck a chord with audiences, and Kapoor’s portrayal of the suave prince made him a household name.

Following this success, he went on to appear in many other television dramas, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka 2, and Molkki – Rishton Ki Agnipariksha. His ability to seamlessly adapt to diverse roles helped him stay relevant in the highly competitive television space. Fans have often praised him for his on-screen charm and strong performances.

Ashish Kapoor's personal life

Beyond his professional work, Ashish Kapoor has frequently been in the spotlight for his personal life. He was once linked to his Dekha Ek Khwaab co-star, Priyal Gor. Although their relationship ended, Kapoor revealed in later interviews that the two remain on good terms and continue to stay in touch.

He later dated Albanian model Ilda Kroni, with whom he was in a two-year relationship. Reports suggest that the romance ended on a sour note. In 2021, Kapoor once again made headlines when he got engaged to producer Peral Grey. The couple even got matching tattoos with the phrase “till death do us apart,” symbolising their commitment. Unfortunately, their relationship ended after more than a year together.

