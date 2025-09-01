Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh

Anjali Raghav, a leading Haryanvi singer and actress, has worked in Bollywood’s Tevar and TV show Carrie – Rishta Khatta Meetha. Active for over a decade, she has collaborated with top Haryanvi artists and is currently in the news for her dispute with Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh.

Recently, famous Haryanvi singer Anjali Raghav was in controversy with the Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. In a viral video, Pawan Singh was seen touching Anjali Raghav inappropriately on stage without permission. After the online outrage, Anjali Raghav expressed her displeasure, after which Pawan Singh also apologised.

Who is Anjali Raghav?

Anjali Raghav is a famous Haryanvi singer who has worked with various big Haryanvi artists in music videos and films. Her hit songs include songs like Sandal, Chutki Bajna Chhod, Babu Ala Rajdoot, Madam Nache Nache, and Etwar Ki Holiday.

Worked with Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha

Anjali Raghav is a well-known face in the Haryanvi music industry, admired for her songs and performances. Interestingly, she also made her Bollywood debut with the film Tevar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, though her role in the movie was quite small. Alongside her music career, she is also recognised as a Haryanvi actress and performer.

Recently, Anjali has been in the spotlight due to her dispute with singer Pawan Singh. But her journey in the entertainment world goes far beyond controversies. She appeared in the 2012 TV show Carrie – Rishta Khatta Meetha and has collaborated with almost every leading artist in the Haryanvi industry. With over a decade of experience, Anjali continues to be one of the most prominent and admired talents in the Haryanvi music scene.

Social media presence

Talking about Anjali Raghav's social media presence, she is very active on Instagram, where she has 1.8 million followers. She regularly shares posts with her fans, most of which are related to her songs and projects.

Quitting Bhojpuri cinema after the incident

After the incident came to light, Anjali shared videos on Instagram saying that she was "very disturbed" and felt like crying after the incident. She added that she doesn't support "touching any girl without her permission" and called it "very wrong." She had said, "Main Bhojpuri industry mein ab kaam nahi karungi. Artist hoon, toh nayi cheezin try karne ka mann karta hai, lekin main apni pariwaar aur Haryana mein khush hoon (I will no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry. I am an artist, so I do feel like trying new things, but I am happy with my family and in Haryana)."

