Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

This country tops global mustard oil production, contributing millions of tonnes annually and dominating the world market, it is…

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; heavy rainfall expected in several districts

Dhanashree Verma mocks ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal in new show: ‘Penthouse mein sports...'

SCO Summit: Why can China not be India's trade partner despite Xi Jinping's assurances?

Harbhajan Singh issues FIRST statement on viral 'IPL slapgate' controversy, slams Lalit Modi, says 'usme unka koi selfish...'

When Sanjay Dutt almost turned political rival to his father Sunil Dutt; Suniel Shetty recalls hilarious incident: Watch

Maratha Quota agitation: Manoj Jarange Patil vows to stop drinking water; Mumbai Police issues traffic alert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh

Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh

Anjali Raghav, a leading Haryanvi singer and actress, has worked in Bollywood’s Tevar and TV show Carrie – Rishta Khatta Meetha. Active for over a decade, she has collaborated with top Haryanvi artists and is currently in the news for her dispute with Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 01:54 PM IST

Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Recently, famous Haryanvi singer Anjali Raghav was in controversy with the Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. In a viral video, Pawan Singh was seen touching Anjali Raghav inappropriately on stage without permission. After the online outrage, Anjali Raghav expressed her displeasure, after which Pawan Singh also apologised.

Who is Anjali Raghav?

Anjali Raghav is a famous Haryanvi singer who has worked with various big Haryanvi artists in music videos and films. Her hit songs include songs like Sandal, Chutki Bajna Chhod, Babu Ala Rajdoot, Madam Nache Nache, and Etwar Ki Holiday.

Worked with Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha

Anjali Raghav is a well-known face in the Haryanvi music industry, admired for her songs and performances. Interestingly, she also made her Bollywood debut with the film Tevar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, though her role in the movie was quite small. Alongside her music career, she is also recognised as a Haryanvi actress and performer.

Recently, Anjali has been in the spotlight due to her dispute with singer Pawan Singh. But her journey in the entertainment world goes far beyond controversies. She appeared in the 2012 TV show Carrie – Rishta Khatta Meetha and has collaborated with almost every leading artist in the Haryanvi industry. With over a decade of experience, Anjali continues to be one of the most prominent and admired talents in the Haryanvi music scene.

Social media presence

Talking about Anjali Raghav's social media presence, she is very active on Instagram, where she has 1.8 million followers. She regularly shares posts with her fans, most of which are related to her songs and projects.

Quitting Bhojpuri cinema after the incident

After the incident came to light, Anjali shared videos on Instagram saying that she was "very disturbed" and felt like crying after the incident. She added that she doesn't support "touching any girl without her permission" and called it "very wrong." She had said, "Main Bhojpuri industry mein ab kaam nahi karungi. Artist hoon, toh nayi cheezin try karne ka mann karta hai, lekin main apni pariwaar aur Haryana mein khush hoon (I will no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry. I am an artist, so I do feel like trying new things, but I am happy with my family and in Haryana)."

ALSO READ: Pawan Singh breaks his silence on touching Anjali Raghav 'inappropriately', apologises to Haryanvi actress: 'Koi bhi...'

 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Love Param Sundari? 6 must-watch Bollywood rom-coms, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Bareilly Ki Barfi
Love Param Sundari? 6 must-watch Bollywood rom-coms
Realme 15T launch date confirmed: Specs, price and features expected
Realme 15T launch date confirmed: Specs, price and features expected
PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet slammed by AAP, Congress: 'Ask China to return our land'
PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet slammed by AAP, Congress: 'Ask China to return our land'
Ram Kapoor turns a year older and fitter, how the actor dropped 55 kg in 18 months and inspired millions
Ram Kapoor turns a year older and fitter, how the actor dropped 55 kg in
Asia Cup 2025: Timings for 18 out of 19 matches changed due to..., updated start time of fixtures is...
Asia Cup 2025: Timings for 18 out of 19 matches changed due to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE