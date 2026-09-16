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Who is Anant Nag? Legendary actor to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 at 72nd National Film Awards

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag will receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 72nd National Film Awards. With a career spanning over five decades and 300-plus films across languages, Nag is celebrated for his versatility and contribution to Indian cinema.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 09:07 PM IST

Who is Anant Nag? Legendary actor to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 at 72nd National Film Awards
Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024
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Veteran actor Anant Nag, one of the most respected names in Kannada cinema, has been chosen for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024. The honour, regarded as Indian cinema's highest recognition for lifetime contribution, will be presented to the legendary actor at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22.

Who is Anant Nag? 

Born on September 4, 1948, Anant Nag, whose full name is Anant Nagarkatte, began his acting journey through theatre before making his mark on the big screen in the early 1970s. His Kannada film debut came with Sankalpa, while his Hindi breakthrough was Shyam Benegal's Ankur in 1974 He soon became an important face of India's parallel cinema movement, collaborating with Benegal on acclaimed films including Nishant, Manthan, Bhumika and Kalyug.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Nag has acted in more than 300 films across Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and English. His filmography reflects an unusual range, with the actor moving seamlessly between serious, socially rooted dramas and mainstream entertainers. In Kannada cinema, films such as Hamsageethe, Chandanada Gombe, Naa Ninna Bidalaare, Ganeshana Maduve, Gauri Ganesha and Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu remain among his notable works.

Why is Anant Nag considered one of the most influential performers in Indian cinema?

Nag also became familiar to television audiences through Malgudi Days, particularly in the episode based on R K Narayan's The Vendor of Sweets. He worked alongside his younger brother Shankar Nag on the celebrated series, adding another enduring chapter to his career.

His contribution has earned him several honours, including five Karnataka State Best Actor Awards and multiple Filmfare Awards. In 2025, he was also conferred the Padma Bhushan.

With the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Nag becomes only the second Kannada actor to receive the honour after the legendary Dr Rajkumar, who was conferred the award in 1995. The recognition therefore represents not just a personal milestone, but another landmark moment for Kannada cinema.

PM Modi congratulates Anant Nag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nag, praising his versatility and contribution to Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. After more than five decades in the industry, the Phalke honour places a fitting cap on the legacy of an actor whose work has crossed languages, genres and generations.

READ | How does Shah Rukh Khan and his family celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi? King actor shares details

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