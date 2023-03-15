Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Who is Alanna Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin and model whose pre-wedding festivity pics are going viral?

Know all about Ananya Panday's cousin, Alana Panday who is also a social media influencer and model

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

Who is Alanna Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin and model whose pre-wedding festivity pics are going viral?
Alana Panday/Instagram

With more than 1 million followers on Instagram, Alanna Panday cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is no less than a beautiful model. Ananya Panday is one of the well-known actresses in Bollywood, whereas her cousin is an influencer who talks about fashion, lifestyle, and travel.

Alanna Panday, daughter of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday was born on August 16, 1995. She went to a private school in Mumbai and later went to the London School of Fashion for her higher studies. She started her journey as a digital creator on her Instagram page in 2019 and gained popularity for her looks, and stylish outfits.

Alanna Panday is now working as a model and has even worked for many different brands including Manish Malhotra’s My Glamm. She was even featured in Peacock magazine along with her brother Ahaan Panday. She is also associated with the modeling agency Freedom models Los Angeles.

The model met his beau Ivor McCray V, who is a photographer and film director while modeling, and their love story began from there. The couple also started their Youtube channel which has 160K subscribers. The couple share travel diaries, family vlogs, and couple vlogs on their channel that they started in 2019.

In an interview with Times of India, Alanna Panday who got engaged to photographer and film director Ivor McCray V in 2021 revealed why she choose a 'white whisper' wedding theme and said, “We've chosen a magical, fairytale-like, enchanted forest theme because we both love nature. We love everything earthy and rooted, so the wedding will be inspired by a forest theme that will depict the resilience of nature. The decor will feature birds in flight, a soothing water element, forest sounds, and a customized fragrance to evoke the smell of the earth.”

In the same interview, she also shared the details of her wedding festivities’ outfit and said, “Our outfits are customized based on the theme for each function, for example, haldi is based on an Italian market, mehendi is a tropical oasis, wedding is an enchanted forest. For the mehendi, Ivor and I are wearing Rahul Mishra. For the Haldi ceremony, we are going to wear Payal Singhal. The Wedding Ceremony is going to be Manish Malhotra and the wedding reception will be Falguni and Shane Peacock.”

Read Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Hera Pheri to Selfiee: Bollywood's biggest south remakes starring Akshay Kumar
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
From high-quality images to calling shortcut feature: Know WhatsApp’s 5 latest features that are coming soon
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 634 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.