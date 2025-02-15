Ranveer Allahbadia’s lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud has petitioned the Supreme Court to dismiss multiple FIRs against Ranveer Allahbadia and requested an urgent hearing.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia who went to the Supreme Court to get relief from multiple FIRs filed against him for his controversial remark on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ show, has now been represented by lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud. Ranveer Allahbadia has been charged of abusive comments in a recent India’s Got Latent episode.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud has petitioned the Supreme Court to dismiss multiple FIRs against Ranveer Allahbadia and requested an urgent hearing. However, the court has denied the urgent listing, stating that the plea will be taken up in two to three days. Chandrachud sought a speedy hearing due to Allahbadia’s summons by the Assam Police.

Ranveer Allahbadia is also a podcaster who is facing multiple charges for allegedly making offensive remarks on a web show, including insulting a woman's modesty and intruding on her privacy.

Who Is Abhinav Chandrachud?

Abhinav Chandrachud is a practicing lawyer at the Bombay High Court. Chandrachud is the son of former Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud. Talking about his education, he has earned a degree in Doctor of the Science of Law (JSD) and a Master of the Science of Law (JSM) from Stanford Law School, where he was a Franklin Family Scholar.

Chandrachud completed his graduation from Mumbai’s Government Law College in 2008. After that he also got a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School as a Dana Scholar. He has also worked for Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, an international law company.

Chandrachud has written many books including Republic of Rhetoric: Free Speech, the Constitution of India (2017) and Supreme Whispers: Conversations with Judges of the Supreme Court of India 1980-1989 (2018). His work also includes writing opinion pieces in various Indian newspapers.

In his farewell speech, former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud shared a heartwarming anecdote about his sons, Abhinav and Chintan, who are both practicing lawyers. He revealed that he had once invited them to argue cases in the Supreme Court, hoping to spend more time with them. However, his sons politely declined, prioritizing professional integrity over family ties, as their father was serving as a judge at the time.