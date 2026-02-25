FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu for their obscene content.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 05:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here
5 OTT platforms blocked for streaming 'obscene' content
The government on Tuesday blocked five OTT platforms for streaming obscene content. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu following due procedure. Under the procedure, the government directed internet service providers to block access to OTT platforms under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, and the laws against obscenity.

These rules aim to maintain public decency, safeguard national interests, and enforce ethical journalistic practices across digital platforms. The action aligns with Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which grants the government authority to block online content for various reasons.

In July of 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had ordered the blocking of 25 OTT platforms for allegedly publishing obscene, vulgar and, in some cases, pornographic material. The platforms in question, which included Ullu, ALTT, Big Shots App, NeonX VIP, and Desiflix among others, were found to be disseminating content that violated several provisions of Indian law, including Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

In September 2024, all 25 platforms had received official warnings. Prior to this, in February 2025, the Ministry had issued an advisory urging OTT platforms to comply with India's obscenity laws and the Code of Ethics prescribed under the IT Rules, 2021. Yet, the platforms allegedly continued to host and stream objectionable content. 

READ | Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant, Mr India winner dies at 37, moved Sunny Leone to tears on MTV show

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
