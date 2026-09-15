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Where is Sunita Ahuja? Govinda poses with Yashvardhan and Tina at Ganpati celebrations | Watch

Govinda appeared with his children Yashvardhan and Tina for Ganpati darshan on Monday, a day after Sunita Ahuja welcomed Bappa.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 11:03 AM IST

Where is Sunita Ahuja? Govinda poses with Yashvardhan and Tina at Ganpati celebrations | Watch
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Govinda was spotted with his children, Yashvardhan and Tina, during Ganpati celebrations, marking a rare public appearance. The family was seen leaving their residence for Ganpati darshan, with Govinda smiling and posing for photographers. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, did not accompany them.

Govinda poses with Yashvardhan and Tina

In recently shared videos, Govinda appeared in a brown jacket, white trousers, and sunglasses, greeting the cameras with a namaste. His son Yashvardhan wore a white kurta-pyjama with red sliders, and his daughter Tina wore a pink salwar suit. This sighting followed viral footage of his wife, Sunita Ahuja, joyfully welcoming Ganpati Bappa home, which led to inquiries about Govinda's absence.

Sunita had told ANI that Govinda was in America and would be back on Monday night. She advised him to come for darshan the next day if he was exhausted from the lengthy trip. Sunita added that although Yashvardhan or Govinda typically bring the Ganpati idol home, she chose to bring Bappa this year.

Sunita Ahuja's statement on America trip

According to Sunita Ahuja, the family honours Ganpati Bappa for 1.5 days each year. She said she will continue the custom her late mother-in-law started. She claimed that because Bappa has given her a great deal of popularity over the past year, she brought Bappa home with singing and dancing this year.

Also read: Where is Govinda? Sunita Ahuja makes big statement on actor's absence amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations | Watch

Marriage rumours and family background

Govinda and Sunita's marriage is facing challenges due to rumours of his involvement with Komal Rani Swarnkar, leading Sunita to file for divorce. Govinda's manager has denied the allegations, and he has threatened legal action. The couple, married since 1987 and parents of two, has a daughter, Tina, who debuted in Bollywood in 2015, while their son, Yashvardhan, is set to debut in 2026 alongside Sunita.

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