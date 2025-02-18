Sharks were disappointed because Shraddha Kapoor was not present during the pitch.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor took a step into business by co-launching a demi-fine jewelry brand called Palmonas. Recently, her brand appeared on Shark Tank India Season 4.

However, the sharks were disappointed because the actress was not present during the pitch. In a promo for Shark Tank India Season 4, Palmonas co-founders Pallavi Mohadikar and Amol Patwari are seen pitching their jewellery brand.

They say, "Welcome to the world of demi-fine jewellery. With our third co-founder, Shraddha Kapoor, we are building India’s most loved demi-fine jewellery brand.”

The sharks were curious about Shraddha Kapoor's absence during the pitch. Aman Gupta, founder of Boat, asked, "Shraddha Kapoor didn’t come?" Pallavi replied, "She was really excited to be on the show."

When Aman asked why she wasn’t there, Pallavi humorously said, "I told her, yeh tumhari expertise nahi hai (this isn’t your area of expertise)," which made the sharks laugh.

Shark Tank India is a reality TV show where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a group of investors to secure funding. The Indian version, based on the popular American show, began in 2021 and gained popularity for highlighting unique startups and motivating business stories. Season 4 includes investors like Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Anupam Mittal, and Peyush Bansal, among others.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles. The film was a big hit, earning over ₹800 crore globally at the box office. She will appear next in Stree 3, which is set to release in 2027. In addition, Shraddha mentioned in an interview that she has signed three new films, though she hasn't revealed any details about them yet.