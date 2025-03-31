Upasana Kamineni Konidela kept her daughter Klin Kaara's face hidden in the glimpses of their Ugadi celebrations, for which Ram Charan's mother Surekha Konidela also joined them.

The Telugu star Ram Charan, son of the superstar Chiranjeevi, tied the knot with Upasana Kamineni, the granddaughter of Prathap C. Reddy, the founder of India's first corporate hospital chain Apollo Hospitals, in 2012. The power couple welcomed their first child, a daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in 2023, eleven years after their marriage.

On Sunday, March 30, Upasana took to her Instageram and shared a video containing the pictures from the celebrations of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, with daughter Klin Kaara and Ram Charan's mother Surekha Konidela. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Happy Ugadi timeless traditions passed down through generations #priceless."

Upasana Kamineni Konidela kept her daughter Klin Kaara's face hidden in the reel. Klin Kaara twinned with her grandmother as they both wore pink, while Upasana looked pretty in a blue kurta set. The three women across the three generations were seen taking part in prayers and the Ugadi festival rituals while a priest sat with them in the clip.

Reacting to the viral video, fans wondered where is the RRR star as there were many similar comments asking, "Where is Ram Charan." Several of the fans called the one-year-old kid "Mega Princess Queen Klin Kaara", referring to Chiranjeevi's nickname Mega Star and Ram Charan's nickname Mega Power Star.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently filming his next release Peddi, whose title was unveiled by the actor on his 40th birthday recently on March 27. The sports action drama is the second directorial of Buchi Babu Sena, whose directorial debut Upenna won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu for 2021.

Apart from Ram Charan, Peddi features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu in pivotal roles. AR Rahman will be composing the music for the film. Its release date hasn't been announced yet but it is expected to hit theatres in March 2026.