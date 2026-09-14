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Where is Govinda? Sunita Ahuja makes big statement on actor's absence amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations | Watch

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Where is Govinda? Sunita Ahuja makes big statement on actor's absence amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations | Watch

Sunita Ahuja said Govinda is in America and will return Monday night, after fans asked about his absence from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 07:07 PM IST

Where is Govinda? Sunita Ahuja makes big statement on actor's absence amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations | Watch
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Sunita Ahuja explained Govinda's absence from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, stating that he is currently in America and will return on Monday night. Videos of Sunita welcoming Ganpati Bappa by dancing went viral, prompting social media users to inquire about Govinda's whereabouts.

Govinda is in America, will return soon

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sunita Ahuja said Govinda is currently in America. He is expected to come back on Monday night. She said, "Govinda ji is in America, he'll come back at night. If he is tired, he won't come for darshan today and instead will come tomorrow. This is his house, so he has to come."

Sunita celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at her home in Mumbai with her children, Yashvardhan and Tina. She emphasized the importance of the tradition, started by her late mother-in-law, and expressed her intention to continue it. This year, she chose to bring Bappa home herself, noting the blessings and fame she received over the past year, which motivated her personal involvement.

Why they keep Bappa for only 1.5 days

At her Mumbai house, Sunita celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her kids, Tina and Yashvardhan. She underlined the significance of the custom that her late mother-in-law had established and stated that she intended to carry it on. She made the decision to personally bring Bappa home this year, citing her blessings and notoriety from the previous year as motivation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Varun Chakaravarthy gets hit for sixes: Why does he not mind it?

Sunita and son Yashvardhan's Bollywood debut

Sunita Ahuja is preparing for her Bollywood debut in the meantime. The movie Hero Ki Horrorine will include her. Yashvardhan, her son, will also make his acting debut in the movie. The film is scheduled for release on January 7, 2026.

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