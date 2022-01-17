'Where are Tae, Suga, Jimin?’ asks ‘BTS’ army after J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin, RM party together

‘BTS’ boys have been ruling social media with their pictures and videos. Their fans across the world wait for them to share glimpses of their daily routine. The group has managed to win millions of hearts with its powerful performances across the globe.

On Monday, ‘BTS’ members Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, and RM were seen partying together. They gave their fans a glimpse of their reunion party. In the videos and pictures shared by the boys, they can be seen laughing, singing, and eating together. They posted videos of fish cakes.

THIS IS HOW A BTS REUNION SOUNDS. JUST AN AVERAGE DAY. THEY HAVEN'T EVEN REACHED THEIR CHAOTIC LIMITS LSKSKS BYE! pic.twitter.com/Pmj46zKWzt — SJ (@wegonchangeee) January 17, 2022

As soon as they posted videos, ‘BTS Reunion’, ‘BTS is together’ started trending on social media. Millions of fans across the world expressed their happiness after seeing them together.

omg is this bts reunion part they’re having sm fun !! waiting for user agustd, thv & j.m pic.twitter.com/clkFU2481q — avy studying. (@hurricaneavy) January 17, 2022

“BTS reunion is happening and it makes me so happy to watch them enjoying and laughing together. I am crying,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, “Today is the best day of 2022. BTS Reunion is everything we all need.”

However, ‘BTS’ ARMY noticed that V aka Kim Taehyung, Jimin, and Suga were not at the party. Fans requested them to join the party. One of them mentioned, “All of them are posting fish cakes? Loudly crying face Waiting for Tae, Jimin, and Yoongi.”

lets wait for tae, jimin and yoongi pic.twitter.com/tsZnKkmXot — yuji (@ksjclovr) January 17, 2022

Meanwhile, members of the ‘BTS’ Band will soon be releasing their new album. Earlier, ‘BTS’ boys were seen rehearsing for their song ‘Permission to Dance.’

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.