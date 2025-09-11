Where are Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur’s kids Samaira, Kiaan now and how old are they

Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on September 29, 2003.

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has always kept her children away from the spotlight. Karisma, who was married to late Sunjay Kapur from 2003 to 2016, has two children - daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. The couple welcomed their daughter, Samaira Kapoor, in 2005, and their son, Kiaan, in 2011.

About Karisma Kapoor's kids, Samaira and Kiaan

Samaira mostly stays away from the limelight, but her occasional appearances never go unnoticed. The star kid, whenever she accompanies her mother to a party or event, wins everyone's heart with her effortless style and natural charm.

Samaira

Born on March 11, 2005, turned 20 this year. Samaira is currently studying at Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA, with a focus on international relations and business.

Earlier, Karisma had opened up about Samaira's plans in a conversation with Hindustan Times. She said, "My daughter and her friends are interested in every aspect of films, so I still don't know if she will be behind the scenes or in front of the camera. They are still experimenting and learning new things."

Kiaan

Talking about Karisma and Sanjay's son Kiaan, the cute little one turned 15 earlier this year. Kiaan, who is currently pursuing primary education, also prefers to stay away from the paparazzi and avoids posing in front of them.

Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's Divorce

Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on September 29, 2003. Karisma looked stunning in a pink lehenga embellished with zari work, which she accessorised with gold and silver jewellery for the special day. After almost a decade of marriage, their relationship reportedly turned sour, and soon they decided to separate. During the divorce process, both of them made several allegations against each other. After a legal battle, Karisma got the custody of her children while Sanjay was given visitation rights.

After his divorce from Karisma, Sanjay Kapoor married Priya Sachdev. Priya has a daughter, Safira Chatwa, from Vikram Chatwal. Sanjay and Priya were blessed with a son, Azarius, in 2018.

Also read: Meet Brooks Nader, the American model dating Carlos Alcaraz, who was earlier linked to Jannik Sinner