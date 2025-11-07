FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
When Zarine Khan spoke about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from daughter Sussanne Khan

Zarine Khan, who passed away at 81, once revealed her affectionate bond with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from Sussanne.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 02:41 PM IST

When Zarine Khan spoke about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from daughter Sussanne Khan
Veteran interior designer and food writer Zarine Khan, who passed away on November 7, 2025, once opened up about her warm bond with actor Hrithik Roshan, even after his divorce from her daughter Sussanne Khan.

Zarine, the wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, shared in an interview that her relationship with Hrithik continued to be strong and affectionate long after the couple’s separation. Hrithik and Sussanne had parted ways in 2014 after a 17-year relationship.

'He is still like a son to me,' Zarine had said fondly in an interview. 'The divorce has no bearing on our relationship. We have been friends for years. Hrithik is the father of my grandchildren, and that bond lasts for life.'

Hrithik Roshan has often expressed his affection for Zarine. When she launched her book a few years ago, the actor promoted it on social media and lovingly referred to her as 'mom' in his post.

Zarine, who was an accomplished interior designer with over four decades of experience, had often spoken about how important family unity was to her. She credited her daughter Sussanne for handling the divorce with grace and ensuring that relationships remained harmonious.

ALSO READ: Zareen Khan reveals how she went from '100 kg obese teenager' to fit and fabulous with harsh liquid diet, 'There was a time when I punished myself with...'

'When the divorce went through, Sussanne didn’t make a hue and cry,' Zarine shared. 'She is a gracious woman, and we have all stayed close. We are a family, and we always will be.'

Zarine believed that family bonds were meant to be connected with both joy and adversity. 'We are truly bonded and happy within our innermost circle,' she said. 'Family is there for you in times of stress and happiness. You’ve got to be together all the time.'

ALSO READ: Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan's mother Zarine Khan dies at 81 in her Mumbai home

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
