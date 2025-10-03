Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

When Twinkle Khanna revealed about her daughter Nitara's brown skin insecurities: 'I told her...'

After Akshay Kumar revealed Nitara faced an online scam, Twinkle Khanna’s earlier story about teaching her daughter to embrace her brown skin tone reminds us how confidence and self-love can empower children from a young age.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 04:45 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

When Twinkle Khanna revealed about her daughter Nitara's brown skin insecurities: 'I told her...'
Akshay Kumar recently opened up about a disturbing incident involving his 13-year-old daughter, Nitara. He revealed that his daughter, while playing an online game, was approached by a stranger who asked her to share nude photos. Acting swiftly, she turned off her device and informed her mother, Twinkle Khanna. Following this, the actor has stressed the importance of cyber safety and called for schools to include online awareness programs, highlighting the growing risks children face in the digital world.

This incident, however, reminds us of the time when Twinkle Khanna spoke about raising Nitara to be confident in her natural skin tone. While her elder son Aarav is fairer, Nitara has a beautiful Indian brown complexion. At a FICCI FLO event, Twinkle shared, 'I thought she looked like a normal Indian girl and there was always this comparison between her and her brother in skin colour or things like that… I decided that I am going to make sure that she believes she is absolutely wonderful. If she is brown, I would tell her that her skin is golden.'

Twinkle reinforced self-love from a young age. If Nitara had a unibrow, Twinkle would compare her to Frida Kahlo, telling her she was equally amazing. A proud moment came at the beach when Nitara confidently told her brother, 'I don’t really need so much sunblock because my skin is greater than yours. A white T-shirt gets dirty but a brown T-shirt doesn’t. You can’t see it so I am greater.'

Through these parenting moments, Twinkle Khanna's approach highlights the importance of nurturing self-confidence and pride in one’s identity, ensuring children grow up resilient and comfortable in their own skin.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
