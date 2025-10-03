When Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond: 'You've influenced her in a terrible way…’

Twinkle Khanna recalled how Ruskin Bond 'terribly influenced' her daughter Nitara with a three-legged cat story.

Twinkle Khanna, an author and host of the talk show Too Much, often shares funny moments from her life. In a conversation for her YouTube channel, Tweak India, she recalled a memorable incident involving her daughter Nitara and the beloved Indian author, Ruskin Bond.

Twinkle, who is also a former Bollywood actress, the wife of superstar Akshay Kumar, and mother of two children, has always spoken with warmth about her experiences as both a writer and a parent. But in this particular interview, she highlighted how Ruskin Bond managed to leave a lasting impression on her daughter; she jokingly described his influence as 'terrible.'

Nitara’s m eeting with Ruskin Bond

Twinkle shared that her daughter, Nitara, once had the chance to meet Ruskin Bond in person. After the meeting, Nitara wrote an essay about the encounter. According to Twinkle, Nitara’s essay included Ruskin Bond's three-legged cat, delightful stories from his childhood, and even recalled how he once wrote in an exam paper that 'exams are rubbish.'

Twinkle laughed as she recalled how Ruskin had managed to 'influence' Nitara. 'You’ve terribly influenced her even now,' Twinkle told the author with mock disapproval during the interview.

Ruskin Bond on e xams

In response, Ruskin Bond admitted that as a child, he never thought highly of exams. He explained that the kind of tests he took back then were often based purely on rote learning. 'They were very often based on learning by heart, you know, and things by rote.'

Mischief in h is n ature

Twinkle also teasingly brought up how Ruskin had been described as mischievous in his younger days. While Ruskin Bond claimed he only had a few naughty moments, Twinkle disagreed. She quipped that his interaction with Nitara showed that the 'wicked' was still very much alive.