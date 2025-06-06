Kamal married Vani in 1978, but their relationship ended in 1988. Rumours say that during their marriage, Kamal started dating actress Sarika, and this led to the breakup

Kamal Haasan is one of the most famous and respected actors in India, loved by fans all over the country even at 70 years old. He has acted in movies for more than 60 years and is known as one of the best actors in Indian cinema. Kamal has won four National Film Awards and has the record for the most Indian films submitted to the Oscars.

Recently, Kamal made news again with his new film Thug Life, which released worldwide on June 5, 2025. This movie is special because it brings back director Mani Ratnam and Kamal together after 37 years—they last worked on the classic Nayakan in 1987. The thriller also stars Silambarasan, Trisha, Abhirami, and Sanya Malhotra.

Thug Life also caught attention for some bold scenes featuring Kamal with Trisha and Abhirami. Kamal is known not only for his acting but also for making headlines with his personal life. One such story is his divorce from his first wife, dancer Vani Ganapathy, which was talked about a lot.

Kamal married Vani in 1978, but their relationship ended in 1988. Rumours say that during their marriage, Kamal started dating actress Sarika, and this led to the breakup. Years after the divorce, Kamal shared that the separation was very hard on him, both emotionally and financially, leaving him almost bankrupt.

After the split, Vani chose to stay away from the public eye. But she was upset by Kamal’s comment about being bankrupt because of their divorce.

In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Vani expressed her displeasure over Kamal’s remark and said, "For 28 years, we have been divorced. I have always refrained from mudslinging because it’s a very private affair… but we have both moved on now. Why does he behave like a man obsessed? He even refused to give me used appliances from our shared flat. What could I expect from a man like that?”

Not only did Vani Ganapathy respond to Kamal's bankruptcy remark, but she also shared that it was actually she who decided to leave the marriage. In the same interview, the veteran dancer said she was stunned to read Kamal’s claims and added, "In what court in the world has alimony been allowed to drive someone to bankruptcy? I was completely shocked when I read it. His ego must have been hurt when I walked out of the marriage, but so much has happened since. He could have said financial crisis and let the subject pass.”

Neither Kamal Haasan nor Vani Ganapathy ever spoke openly about what led to their split. But over the years, gossip columns and media reports painted a clearer picture. According to several sources, while still married to Vani, Kamal grew close to actress Sarika. The two reportedly began living together even before his marriage legally ended.

The turning point came when Sarika got pregnant with their first child, Shruti Haasan. Soon after, Kamal officially ended his marriage with Vani and went on to marry Sarika that same year.