When Sushmita Sen said men in life were a 'let down' as Lalit Modi confirms their relationship

Lalit Modi/Twitter

On the evening of Thursday, July 14, business tycoon Lalit Modi announced that he is dating former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen as he shared his romantic photos with her. Amid her new relationship, a recent interview of Sushmita Sen with Twinkle Khanna has gone viral in which she is talking about the men in her life.

In a candid chat with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Sushmita while making it clear that her daughters were never the reason behind her relationships failing or her not being able to marry, said that it was the men who came in her life who were a 'let down'.

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE July 14, 2022

Elaborating on the thumb rule she follows for her relationships since she has two daughters who are her priority, Sushmita said, "Once I became a mother and Renee happened, forget Alisah, when Renee happened, there was no man thereafter, who came into my life and didn't know my priority was her. There was no two ways about it. So, it wasn't like, 'I love you baby and I’ll do anything for you', because I wasn't that age, one. And two, I wasn't giving false hopes anywhere. This was it. My daughter is very, very important to me, till a certain age, because she needs me. Now, I don't expect anybody to come and share the responsibility with me, but never try and ask me to step away from it."

She then went on to add while speaking about the reason why she never got married, and said, "Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It's the most beautiful thing to watch."