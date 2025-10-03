When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

According to a traditional tradition, seasoned South Indian actresses and new South Indian actresses in Bollywood used to call each other "Akka-Chelli," which means "elder and younger sisters" in Telugu.

Bollywood actresses and their feuds have always fascinated fans. From the Zeenat Aman-Mumtaz and Raveena Tandon-Karisma Kapoor feuds to the Kareena Kapoor Khan-Bipasha Basu rivalry, such gossip has always been a topic of discussion among Bollywood fans. However, amidst all these high-profile feuds, a strong and affectionate relationship developed between Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Did you know that Sridevi had previously gifted Aishwarya a priceless polki necklace?

Sridevi initially owned a beautiful Sabyasachi neckpiece, which she wore with a Manish Malhotra black and blue saree at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai. She later gifted the beautiful jewel to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who had started her career with a Mani Ratnam film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan later wore the same beautiful saree at the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta after Sridevi's death. She was accompanied by her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The "Panchva" actress looked stunning as always in a red traditional silk saree with gold work. Many believed she was simply showing off the beautiful saree, but a few years later, renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra revealed the real reason.

According to a traditional tradition, seasoned South Indian actresses and new South Indian actresses in Bollywood used to call each other "Akka-Chelli," which means "elder and younger sisters" in Telugu. During an interview, Manish Malhotra revealed that Rekha used to call Vyjayanthimala "Akka," Sridevi "Akka," and Aishwarya "Akka." He also explained that in South India, senior actors have a tradition of passing on their personal belongings, such as jewellery and saris, to younger actors.

Sridevi passed away in 2018

Sridevi, born Sri Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, was known for her iconic roles in Hindi films such as Chandni, Lamhe, Mr. India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish. In addition to being honored with the Padma Shri, she was a well-known name in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

Sridevi was last seen in the 2017 crime drama "Mom," for which she posthumously received the National Award for Best Actress. For those unaware, Sridevi accidentally drowned in a bathtub in Dubai in 2018, leading to her death. Following in her footsteps, her daughters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are pursuing acting careers.

