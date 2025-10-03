Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna secretly engaged? Here's what we know

Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025

Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam CM says HC judge-led judicial commission to probe case, to be headed by...

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date

Good news for Bihar! Ahead of Chhath puja, Railway minister flags of three new Amrit Bharat Express, 4 passenger trains; check route

Donald Trump's stern warning to Hamas if peace deal rejected: 'No one has ever seen before...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India...

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmed

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

According to a traditional tradition, seasoned South Indian actresses and new South Indian actresses in Bollywood used to call each other "Akka-Chelli," which means "elder and younger sisters" in Telugu.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 11:26 PM IST

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actresses and their feuds have always fascinated fans. From the Zeenat Aman-Mumtaz and Raveena Tandon-Karisma Kapoor feuds to the Kareena Kapoor Khan-Bipasha Basu rivalry, such gossip has always been a topic of discussion among Bollywood fans. However, amidst all these high-profile feuds, a strong and affectionate relationship developed between Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Did you know that Sridevi had previously gifted Aishwarya a priceless polki necklace?

Sridevi initially owned a beautiful Sabyasachi neckpiece, which she wore with a Manish Malhotra black and blue saree at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai. She later gifted the beautiful jewel to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who had started her career with a Mani Ratnam film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan later wore the same beautiful saree at the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta after Sridevi's death. She was accompanied by her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The "Panchva" actress looked stunning as always in a red traditional silk saree with gold work. Many believed she was simply showing off the beautiful saree, but a few years later, renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra revealed the real reason.

2025-2025-10-03-T232438-137

According to a traditional tradition, seasoned South Indian actresses and new South Indian actresses in Bollywood used to call each other "Akka-Chelli," which means "elder and younger sisters" in Telugu. During an interview, Manish Malhotra revealed that Rekha used to call Vyjayanthimala "Akka," Sridevi "Akka," and Aishwarya "Akka." He also explained that in South India, senior actors have a tradition of passing on their personal belongings, such as jewellery and saris, to younger actors.

Sridevi passed away in 2018

Sridevi, born Sri Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, was known for her iconic roles in Hindi films such as Chandni, Lamhe, Mr. India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish. In addition to being honored with the Padma Shri, she was a well-known name in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

Sridevi was last seen in the 2017 crime drama "Mom," for which she posthumously received the National Award for Best Actress. For those unaware, Sridevi accidentally drowned in a bathtub in Dubai in 2018, leading to her death. Following in her footsteps, her daughters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are pursuing acting careers.

Also read: Isha Ambani stuns in rose gold necklace, pairs it with Nita Ambani’s 25-year-old diamond ring at Bvlgari event; see pics

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tilak Varma once again rescues India; stuns Australia days after thrashing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final
Tilak Varma once again rescues India; stuns Australia days after thrashing Pakis
At least 9 children die from consuming contaminated cough syrup; centre says 'probe on'
At least 9 children die from consuming contaminated cough syrup; centre says...
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinem
Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025
Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE