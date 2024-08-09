Twitter
When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

After his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya is now engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 07:14 PM IST

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Twitter-Instagram)
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in a private ceremony in the presence of family members and friends on Thursday, August 8. Photos from their engagement were shared by Naga's superstar dad Nagarjuna on his X (previously known as Twitter) handle. He called their union "a beginning of infinite love."

Chaitanya, who made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha two years ago, was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu for four years from 2017 to 2021. He reportedly began dating Sobhita in 2022 and many of their vacation photos went viral on the social media, but the two of them never spoke about or confirmed their relationship.

Now, after their engagement, an old clip from Sobhita's interview has resurfaced on social media. During the promotions of her web series The Night Manager in June 2023, the Ponniyin Selvan actress was asked what does she admire about the actors who have successfully made their mark in the Hindi film industry.

The interview is originally from Bollywood Bubble. When the host named Samantha, Sobhita responded, "I think her journey is super cool. If you see her filmography, the way she can headline a project is really cool." The interviewer then named Naga, to which Sobhita first got surprised and asked, "Naga?". When the host clarified he is talking about Naga Chaitya, Sobhita answered, "He seems like such a cool-headed, calm guy and dignified. I really appreciate it."

In the same interview, when Sobhita was asked about Rashmika Mandanna, she said, "She can be charming in the most effortless way." Talking about Prabhas, the Ghost Stories actress stated, "He's one of my favourite heroes. I loved watching Chatrapathi and so many of his films. He's such a beautiful pleasant man."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in her Hollywood debut film Monkey Man. The action thriller, which was headlined and helmed by Dev Patel, hit the US theatres in April, but is still awaiting its India release.

READ | Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

