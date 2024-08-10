When Sobhita Dhulipala revealed qualities of her ideal man: ‘He should have a…’

Sobhita Dhulipala's video sharing the qualities of her ideal man went viral on social media.

Sobhita Dhulipala recently got engaged to Naga Chaitanya in an intimate ceremony at the actor’s Hyderabad residence. Now, the actress’ old video talking about her ideal man has gone viral on social media.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Sobhita said, “I think it’d be nice if we share a similar value system. That’s a big one. Actually, it would be good if they were not too extroverted because I wouldn’t be able to catch up. I would get stressed. And they should have a creative, adventurous spirit."

After Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya made their relationship official, fans dug up old videos of the newly engaged couple talking about each other. In one such video, Sobhita was seen heaping praise on Chaitanya and said, “I think his temperament to… I think he’s such a cool-headed, calm guy. So dignified. I really appreciate it."

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, however, they got separated in 2021. Chaitanya and Sobhita’s dating rumours sparked after a photo from their vacation together went viral on social media. However, they kept tight-lipped about the same.

Nagarjuna recently revealed that his son Naga Chaitanya had been depressed after his separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but is now happy after the engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala. He told Times Now, “It (engagement) went very very well. Chay has found happiness again. He is very happy. So am I! It has not been an easy time for Chay or the family. The separation from Samantha left him very depressed. My boy doesn’t show his feelings to anyone. But I knew he was unhappy. To see him smile again…Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple. They love each other dearly.”

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in the movie Thandel alongside Sai Pallavi. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11. Sobhita Dhulipala on the other hand was last seen in the movie Monkey Man which also starred Dev Patel.

