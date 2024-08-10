When Sobhita Dhulipala revealed qualities of her ideal man: ‘He should have a…’

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Blinkit launches 10-minute passport photo service – here’s how it works

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, tremors spark panic in Wayanad, authorities say post-landslide activity...

'Do not drive till...': Maruti Suzuki recalls 2555 units of Alto K10 hatchback in India due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Blinkit launches 10-minute passport photo service – here’s how it works

Blinkit launches 10-minute passport photo service – here’s how it works

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

9 must-watch horror web series on OTT

9 must-watch horror web series on OTT

9 Bollywood actors who are vegetarians

9 Bollywood actors who are vegetarians

8 poorest countries in the world

8 poorest countries in the world

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

When Sobhita Dhulipala revealed qualities of her ideal man: ‘He should have a…’

When Sobhita Dhulipala revealed qualities of her ideal man: ‘He should have a…’

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

When Sobhita Dhulipala revealed qualities of her ideal man: ‘He should have a…’

Sobhita Dhulipala's video sharing the qualities of her ideal man went viral on social media.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

When Sobhita Dhulipala revealed qualities of her ideal man: ‘He should have a…’
Sobhita Dhulipala
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sobhita Dhulipala recently got engaged to Naga Chaitanya in an intimate ceremony at the actor’s Hyderabad residence. Now, the actress’ old video talking about her ideal man has gone viral on social media. 

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Sobhita said, “I think it’d be nice if we share a similar value system. That’s a big one. Actually, it would be good if they were not too extroverted because I wouldn’t be able to catch up. I would get stressed. And they should have a creative, adventurous spirit."

After Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya made their relationship official, fans dug up old videos of the newly engaged couple talking about each other. In one such video, Sobhita was seen heaping praise on Chaitanya and said, “I think his temperament to… I think he’s such a cool-headed, calm guy. So dignified. I really appreciate it."

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, however, they got separated in 2021. Chaitanya and Sobhita’s dating rumours sparked after a photo from their vacation together went viral on social media. However, they kept tight-lipped about the same. 

Nagarjuna recently revealed that his son Naga Chaitanya had been depressed after his separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but is now happy after the engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala. He told Times Now, “It (engagement) went very very well. Chay has found happiness again. He is very happy. So am I! It has not been an easy time for Chay or the family. The separation from Samantha left him very depressed. My boy doesn’t show his feelings to anyone. But I knew he was unhappy. To see him smile again…Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple. They love each other dearly.” 

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in the movie Thandel alongside Sai Pallavi. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11. Sobhita Dhulipala on the other hand was last seen in the movie Monkey Man which also starred Dev Patel.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as Akash Ambani-led Reliance Jio's subscriber base jumps to...

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as Akash Ambani-led Reliance Jio's subscriber base jumps to...

'Bumrah mera smash nahi khel paaega': Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal responds to KKR star's controversial remark

'Bumrah mera smash nahi khel paaega': Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal responds to KKR star's controversial remark

'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

Meet superstar, who worked in hotel for Rs 500, survived on one meal a day; now earns over Rs 1 crore per minute

Meet superstar, who worked in hotel for Rs 500, survived on one meal a day; now earns over Rs 1 crore per minute

This Rs 63000 crore firm is India's most-valuable unlisted family business, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

This Rs 63000 crore firm is India's most-valuable unlisted family business, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement