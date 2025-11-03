When Shanaya Kapoor revealed who played biggest role in guiding her through films, 'their love and support are...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'

After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects

School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here

This mind-bending Malayalam horror thriller recovers its budget in 3 days, surpasses Baahubali, Marco; has earned.., it is...

Amid deteriorating AQI, SC pulls up authorities over Delhi air pollution, asks for...

Gender discrimination returns to spotlight as BCCI awards Rs 50 crore to world cup–winning women's team, how much men cricketers got?

'Pakistan conducting nuclear tests': US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says this about US decision to resume testing

Alaya F and Pooja Bedi's protein-packed blueberry pancakes are the breakfast inspiration you need; recipe inside

Meet Indian-origin school friends who beat Zuckerberg to become world’s youngest self-made billionaires, their company is valued at Rs..., their business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week?

Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'

Alpha POSTPONED: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film will release in.., insider says

After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects

IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; check her scores in all subjects

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

When Shanaya Kapoor revealed who played biggest role in guiding her through films, 'their love and support are...'

Shanaya Kapoor once revealed that two special people played the biggest role in guiding her through her film journey, calling their bond a true sisterhood.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 01:19 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

When Shanaya Kapoor revealed who played biggest role in guiding her through films, 'their love and support are...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

As Shanaya Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, fans are revisiting one of her most heartfelt confessions, when she revealed that her childhood besties, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, have been her biggest guides in her film journey.

In a past interview, Shanaya opened up about how deeply she values the friendship she shares with Suhana and Ananya, calling it a bond built on 'unconditional support and understanding.' The Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan actress, who made her Bollywood debut last year, said that both her friends have played a big role in helping her navigate the ups and downs of the movie business.

Sisterhood beyond stardom

Growing up together in Bollywood families, Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya always dreamed of working in films. Now, with each of them finding their footing in the industry, Shanaya said it feels 'surreal' to see those childhood dreams turn into reality.

The daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya shared that her friendship with Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Ananya, Chunky Panday’s daughter, goes beyond fame and film talk. 'Whenever something new happens with me, Suhana and Ananya are the first to reach out,' she had revealed. 'Their love and support are constant, and that means the world to me.'

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Her support system

Shanaya also mentioned how Ananya often helps her understand what works on screen and what doesn’t, guiding her through early industry lessons. Suhana, she said, has been equally encouraging, offering honest feedback and emotional strength.

Calling their bond a 'true sisterhood,' Shanaya had beautifully summed it up, 'It’s a blessing to chase our dreams together, to cheer for each other and to share this journey side by side.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived cancer but was killed by his son due too...
From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived ca
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week?
Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'
Alpha POSTPONED: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film will release in.., insider says
After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects
IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; check her scores in all subjects
School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here
School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE