When Shanaya Kapoor revealed who played biggest role in guiding her through films, 'their love and support are...'

Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list
Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'
After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects
School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here
This mind-bending Malayalam horror thriller recovers its budget in 3 days, surpasses Baahubali, Marco; has earned.., it is...
Amid deteriorating AQI, SC pulls up authorities over Delhi air pollution, asks for...
Gender discrimination returns to spotlight as BCCI awards Rs 50 crore to world cup–winning women's team, how much men cricketers got?
'Pakistan conducting nuclear tests': US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says this about US decision to resume testing
Alaya F and Pooja Bedi's protein-packed blueberry pancakes are the breakfast inspiration you need; recipe inside
Meet Indian-origin school friends who beat Zuckerberg to become world’s youngest self-made billionaires, their company is valued at Rs..., their business is...
ENTERTAINMENT
Shanaya Kapoor once revealed that two special people played the biggest role in guiding her through her film journey, calling their bond a true sisterhood.
As Shanaya Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, fans are revisiting one of her most heartfelt confessions, when she revealed that her childhood besties, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, have been her biggest guides in her film journey.
In a past interview, Shanaya opened up about how deeply she values the friendship she shares with Suhana and Ananya, calling it a bond built on 'unconditional support and understanding.' The Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan actress, who made her Bollywood debut last year, said that both her friends have played a big role in helping her navigate the ups and downs of the movie business.
Growing up together in Bollywood families, Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya always dreamed of working in films. Now, with each of them finding their footing in the industry, Shanaya said it feels 'surreal' to see those childhood dreams turn into reality.
The daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya shared that her friendship with Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Ananya, Chunky Panday’s daughter, goes beyond fame and film talk. 'Whenever something new happens with me, Suhana and Ananya are the first to reach out,' she had revealed. 'Their love and support are constant, and that means the world to me.'
Shanaya also mentioned how Ananya often helps her understand what works on screen and what doesn’t, guiding her through early industry lessons. Suhana, she said, has been equally encouraging, offering honest feedback and emotional strength.
Calling their bond a 'true sisterhood,' Shanaya had beautifully summed it up, 'It’s a blessing to chase our dreams together, to cheer for each other and to share this journey side by side.'