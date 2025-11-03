When Shanaya Kapoor revealed who played biggest role in guiding her through films, 'their love and support are...'

Shanaya Kapoor once revealed that two special people played the biggest role in guiding her through her film journey, calling their bond a true sisterhood.

As Shanaya Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, fans are revisiting one of her most heartfelt confessions, when she revealed that her childhood besties, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, have been her biggest guides in her film journey.

In a past interview, Shanaya opened up about how deeply she values the friendship she shares with Suhana and Ananya, calling it a bond built on 'unconditional support and understanding.' The Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan actress, who made her Bollywood debut last year, said that both her friends have played a big role in helping her navigate the ups and downs of the movie business.

Sisterhood b eyond s tardom

Growing up together in Bollywood families, Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya always dreamed of working in films. Now, with each of them finding their footing in the industry, Shanaya said it feels 'surreal' to see those childhood dreams turn into reality.

The daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya shared that her friendship with Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Ananya, Chunky Panday’s daughter, goes beyond fame and film talk. 'Whenever something new happens with me, Suhana and Ananya are the first to reach out,' she had revealed. 'Their love and support are constant, and that means the world to me.'

Ananya Panday and Suhan a Khan: Her s upport s ystem

Shanaya also mentioned how Ananya often helps her understand what works on screen and what doesn’t, guiding her through early industry lessons. Suhana, she said, has been equally encouraging, offering honest feedback and emotional strength.

Calling their bond a 'true sisterhood,' Shanaya had beautifully summed it up, 'It’s a blessing to chase our dreams together, to cheer for each other and to share this journey side by side.'