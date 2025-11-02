FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his childhood dream was not acting, 'I wanted to be an...'

As a child, Shah Rukh Khan dreamed of joining the Indian Army, not becoming an actor. However, fate led him from TV shows like Fauji to global stardom and today, as he turns 60, fans celebrate his incredible journey and his upcoming film King.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 02:10 PM IST

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his childhood dream was not acting, 'I wanted to be an...'
Before he became the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan had a very different dream for his future. In an old interview with Rajiv Shukla, SRK once revealed that he wanted to join the Indian Army. Sharing a childhood memory, he said, ‘I wanted to be an army officer. However, at the army school, I was told I had to cut my hair, and I refused.’

From army dreams to acting dreams

Growing up in Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan was a bright student and an active sports enthusiast. His fascination with the armed forces came from his admiration for discipline and bravery. Ironically, his first major TV role in Fauji, a show based on army cadets, gave him his first taste of fame. The series, which aired on Doordarshan, introduced him to Indian audiences and paved his way toward acting.

Soon after, he appeared in other television shows like Circus and Wagle Ki Duniya, where his performances stood out for their natural charm and intensity. What started as a TV stint soon turned into a journey to the silver screen.

From small screen to global stardom

SRK made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana, and there was no looking back. Over the years, he delivered countless blockbusters, from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Chak De! India and Pathaan. While he faced setbacks along the way, his resilience and dedication always brought him back stronger.

The king reigns on

As he turns 60, SRK continues to charm the world. His upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand, has already created a massive buzz with its power-packed first look.

From dreaming of wearing a soldier’s uniform to ruling cinema screens worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan’s journey is proof that destiny sometimes has bigger plans than we imagine.

