When Samantha Ruth Prabhu talked about ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's 'first wife'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation has been an unpleasant surprise for many fans. Not only they were loved on-screen, but they off-screen also, they were hailed as 'perfect duo.' Well, the two individual have parted their way mutually on 2 October 2021.

Before getting married in 2017, the duo was in a live-in relationship. So in 2019, when the actress graced a Telugu chat reality show, 'Feet Up with the Stars,' the host Lakshmi Manchu had asked Samantha to point out three things that have changed in her bedroom, she said, "Pillow is the first wife to him, Even if I have to kiss, the pillow comes between us." She then added, "I have said a lot of things."

On the same show, Samantha went on to heaped praises for her ex-husband Naga and said that Chaitanya is completely husband material. He has seen her from nothing. Samantha further added that she didn’t have money to make a call to her mother from the US. And she used to take Naga's phone to call home. The actress went on to say that Chaitanya has seen her journey from the start. So how can she be with anybody else?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya issued a joint statement on social media announcing their separation. It read, "To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."