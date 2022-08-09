When Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed she ate one meal a day for two months during her struggling days

Samantha Ruth Prabhu/File photo

After her brilliant performance in The Family Man 2, her sizzling moves in the Pushpa song Oo Antava, and her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become one of the most popular and talked about actresses all over India. She has also been in the news due to her personal life after her much publicised split with Naga Chaitanya in October last year.

Recently, one of her videos is getting viral across the internet in which the Super Deluxe actress can be seen giving a motivational speech at the Sathyabama University, now called Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology. The video dates back to 2017 in which Samantha is seen talking about her struggling days.

In the clip, Samantha, who made her debut in 2012 with Ye Maaya Chesave, revealed that she survived on a single meal a day for two months when she was looking out for jobs and even disclosed that her parents had no money for her higher education even after the actress topped her 10th and 12th standard.

She can be heard saying in the video, “When I was studying my mom and dad told me to study hard and you will make it big. I studied hard. I topped 10th standard, 12th standard, and college. But then, when I wanted to study further, my parents could not afford it. I had no dreams, no future, nothing."

"I know you believe that you are supposed to take the path your parents expect of you. But I am here to tell you to dream. Dream whatever you want and you will achieve it. You will fail, it will be hard – but you will persist. I ate one meal a day for at least two months. I worked odd jobs. And I’m here today. If I was able to do it, you can!", the actress concluded.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has three films slated to release this year. She will be seen next in the mythological drama Shakuntalam, science fiction thriller Yashoda and romantic comedy Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda.