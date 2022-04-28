Throwback Thursday: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu hit back at haters for trolling her over lip-lock scene with Ram Charan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu/File photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns 35 on Thursday, April 28. It is a double celebration for the Super Deluxe actress as her latest film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhalwith with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara has also been released coinciding with her birthday and has opened to a tremendous response from the audience who have given it a thumbs up for the Vignesh Shivan directed rom-com.

The actress, who dazzled the nation with her sizzling performance in Oo Antava in Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit Pushpa, has been in the news since she announced her split with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in October 2021. Samantha was heavily trolled on the internet by Naga's fans and she had given it back to haters for their negative comments.

However, that was not the first time that Samantha became a target of trolls. In 2018, she starred opposite Ram Charan in the period-action drama Rangasthalam. The movie became a critical and commercial success earning more than Rs 200 crore at the box office, but Samantha was attacked for her kissing scene with the RRR actor as the audience questioned her how she can agree to do such a scene when she was married to Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Talking about the same to Deccan Chronicle in an interview post the film's release in 2018, Samantha had said, “It is just a peck on the cheek and not a lip-lock. I know people were abusing as how I can do such scenes after my marriage. If married superstars do the same, will they ask such questions? Why me — because I am female? Moreover, my family is supportive, especially my father-in-law who phoo-phooed the detractors and hence I am working comfortably on the sets."



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen next in the mythological drama film Shakuntalam and the science fiction thriller Yashoda.