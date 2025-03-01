Rekha had come to Aishwarya's defense when she was criticised for being ‘plastic’ due to her flawless beauty. She praised Aishwarya’s expressiveness and compared her journey to her own, citing the skepticism she faced before her breakthrough role in Umrao.

Despite the rumoured past between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has maintained a warm and endearing relationship with the veteran actress. The two have consistently expressed mutual admiration and respect for each other on various occasions. Notably, Rekha has been a strong supporter of Aishwarya, defending her against criticism and even penning a heartfelt letter to mark her 20-year milestone in the industry, signing off as "Rekha maa", a term of endearment that Aishwarya reportedly uses to address her.

Rekha reacts to Aishwarya Rai being called 'plastic'

In a throwback interview, Rekha had come to Aishwarya's defense when she was criticised for being ‘plastic’ due to her flawless beauty. She praised Aishwarya’s expressiveness and compared her journey to her own, citing the skepticism she faced before her breakthrough role in Umrao."Among the models I admire, I find Aishwarya is the best. I disagree with the media that she is 'plastic'. I find her very expressive. I will fight for her like a tigress if need be. My heart goes out to Ash. She's been around for so long and yet not been there. That's how it was with me…until I did Umrao. It seemed improbable that a Tamilan girl talking Urdu would work. Similarly, this South Indian girl should realize her potential in Umrao.”

Rekha had proudly referred to Aishwarya Rai as ‘our treasure’, emphasising that she doesn't need Hollywood validation to prove her worth. Rekha questioned why Aishwarya would need to pursue projects like Bride & Prejudice, suggesting that outsiders were trying to tap into her potential, when in fact, she is a valuable asset to Indian cinema. Rekha passionately declared, "She's our treasure. It's time we acknowledge her."

Rekha's heartfelt letter to Aishwarya Rai

Not many know that Rekha wrote a heartfelt letter praising Aishwarya's dignity and grace in her career to mark her 20-year milestone in the Hindi film industry. She also expressed admiration for her role as a mother to her daughter Aaradhya. The touching letter was published in Femina, coinciding with the release of Aishwarya's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.\

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most recent appearance was in Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan 2, while Rekha was last seen in the comedy film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.