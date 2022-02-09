When Rashmika Mandanna confessed that she was scared of Vijay Deverakonda

One of the cutest South actresses Rashmika Mandanna has been ruling the industry with her performances. She recently appeared in Allu Arjun’s film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and won millions of hearts with the character of a simple girl.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which featured Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, became a super hit and made massive money. Meanwhile, on the personal front, Rashmika is rumoured to be dating ‘Liger’ star Vijay Deverakonda. Both of them were spotted at a dinner date also. However, in an old interview, Rashmika had revealed that she is afraid of Vijay. Yes!!! You heard right.

While promoting ‘Dear Comrade’, the actress had confessed that she is scared of the ‘Liger’ actor. She also said that she met him, she found him a ‘chill fellow.’ While speaking to ‘News Minute’, “I was scared when I first shot with him as I’m scared of new people. But then, Vijay is a very chill fellow and I found it easy to work with him.”

She further said, that shooting for Vijay’s film was ‘easier’ as the actress knew his ‘frequency’, his ‘vibe’. It was easy for her to match it up. She said, “I didn’t even have to try as we’ve been friends for quite a long time now. Our characters rub off on each other and the best part about our friendship is that I don’t have to try hard to understand the guy.”

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be making her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Mission Majnu’ which stars Siddharth Malhotra. Apart from ‘Mission Majnu’, she has ‘Goodbye’, in which she will be seen with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, in her pipeline.