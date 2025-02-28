Madhu recounted the incident, revealing that she had sternly warned director Tarun Mansukhani to take full responsibility for Priyanka's well-being if he continued to insist on her working despite her fragile condition.

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, has always been a rock-solid support system for her daughter's illustrious acting career, spanning over 20 years. In a recent interview, Madhu recalled a pivotal moment when she stood up to Dostana director Tarun Mansukhani, who made a sarcastic comment about Priyanka's illness on set during the 2008 film's shoot. Madhu bravely gave him an ultimatum, showering unwavering dedication to protecting her daughter.

What happened on the sets of Dostana?

During the filming of Dharma Productions' Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra alongside Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, Priyanka fell severely ill in Mumbai. Despite running a high fever, she initially insisted on continuing to shoot, relying on medication to get her through. However, her condition took a turn for the worse, and to Madhu's dismay, director Tarun Mansukhani pressed Priyanka to continue working, disregarding her fragile state.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Madhu recounted the incident, revealing that she had sternly warned director Tarun Mansukhani to take full responsibility for Priyanka's well-being if he continued to insist on her working despite her fragile condition. Madhu had firmly stated, "If you want her to die on your sets, then I will send her but you will be responsible for whatever happens to her.”

Dostana is a romantic comedy set in Miami that follows two men (Abhishek and John) who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl (Priyanka). The story takes a twist when both fall in love with her. Backed by Karan Johar, the film became a commercial success, emerging as the seventh-highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

Priyanka Chopra on work front

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra had recently touched down in Hyderabad to shoot for SS Rajamouli’s untitled film alongside Mahesh Babu. Besides this, she has Heads of State, an action-packed thriller directed by Ilya Naishuller, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, in the pipeline. She also has Jee Le Zaraa, to be directed by Farhan Akhtar.