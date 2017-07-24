When Penolope Cruz turned makeup artist for Salma Hayek

Penolope Cruz has much more to her side than being an amazing performer.

Penolope Cruz has much more to her side than being an amazing performer. The actress is so good with makeup and styling that she can get anyone red carpet ready, including good friend Salma Hayek.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress enjoys pampering women, so much so that she says she could make it a second career, reported Contactmusic.

"I like my career, but I love getting people ready for something because it's a part of me. I can cut anyone's hair no problem. I can do a blow-dry, I can put in rollers, I can wax somebody's legs. I could have another job.

"The power had gone at Salma's house and her make-up artist couldn't come, so she called me and said, 'You have to get me ready for this premiere', and I lit some candles and did her hair and make-up too. No one noticed that it wasn't done by a professional, so I was very proud of that," Cruz says.

The "Zoolander 2" star says she learned a lot about both beauty and acting by hanging out in the salon her mother ran when she was younger.

