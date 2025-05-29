Nasser said that Pawan Kalyan pointed out that if he said such a dialogue, it would send the wrong message. He said he would not say such a dialogue.

One of India's finest actors Nasser, who has played an important role in actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period film, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', has now recalled an incident that showed how socially responsible actor Pawan Kalyan was.

Speaking at the launch event of the single 'Taara Taara' from the film on Wednesday, Nasser said, "We were getting ready to shoot a scene in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The scene was such that four of us, including actor Sunil and me, would have to be seen drinking liquor. We play the hero's acquaintances in the film. At such a time, Pawan Kalyan was to come to us and tell us, "What are you drinking here? Come there, you will get good stuff there!" and then, we were to accompany him.

"However, when we were about to shoot the scene, there seemed to be a delay in shooting. The delay was due to a discussion going on between the director and Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan refused to say that particular dialogue as he was now a public figure and a leader."

Nasser said that Pawan Kalyan pointed out that if he said such a dialogue, it would mean that he had also tasted liquor and would therefore send the wrong message. He said he would not say such a dialogue and that the makers then changed the dialogue before shooting resumed.

Nasser also praised producer A M Rathnam for being patient and for successfully completing the film. He said, " All of us have been waiting for this film's release. It has been five years now. There were even times when I forgot about this film. But Rathnam sir was patient and has now brought this film to this extent."

The actor also praised director Jothi Krisna, saying, "Producer Rathnam said that it was fate that had brought Jothi Krisna to this film. It is not fate but Jothi's knowledge and wisdom. Initially, when I went to the set on the first day after Jothi had taken charge, there was nothing there on the sets. Yet, work was continuing. I asked Jothi as to what was happening. He technically explained with clarity what he had in mind. Nevertheless, I was still worried. However, when I went for dubbing, the film had everything. Jothi had brought horses, mountains, regions into the film with his knowledge. I was impressed."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)