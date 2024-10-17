When Naga Chaitanya opened up on how he'd react on meeting his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have been divorced for three years now. While Naga Chaitanya has moved on with life and got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala, Samantha is rumoured to be dating filmmaker Raj. Amid this, an old video of Naga Chaitanya has been doing rounds wherein he revealed what he'll say when he meets his ex-wife.

During the promotions of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, played a fun rapid-fire round where the host asked him what he would do if he met Samantha Ruth Prabhu. To this, Chaitanya replied, “Say hi! And give her a hug.”

Further, reacting to another question about the craziest fans’ experiences, Naga Chaitanya revealed how he sees a lot of his admirers imitate the Morse code tattoo on his left hand. Sharing the meaning of his tattoo, he said, "It's the day I got married. I wouldn’t want the fans to get that." However, he revealed that he doesn't regret having the tattoo.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also got a tattoo of Naga Chaitanya's name on her waist and after her separation, she hinted that she regretted it and advised her fans to not have a tattoo. The two recently grabbed headlines when Konda Surekha claimed that KT Rama Rao demanded that Samantha be sent to him in exchange for sparing Nagarjuna Akkineni’s N-Convention Centre from demolition, and Samantha's denial became the reason for the divorce between Chaitanya and her.

However, Samantha slammed Konda Surekha for her remarks and said, "To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, to fall in love & to fall out of love, to still stand up and fight… It takes a lot of courage and strength. Konda Surekha Garu, I am proud of what this journey turned me into—please don’t trivialize it. I hope you realize that your words carry significant weight as a minister. I implore you to be responsible and respectful of individuals’ privacy.”

