When Munawar Faruqui bashed Kangana Ranaut for hiring sister as manager before 'Lock Upp'

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, the second contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’, had earlier bashed the actress on social media over her nepotism tweets and opinions.

In the years 2020 and 2021, Munawar took to Twitter and slammed Kangana Ranaut for hiring her sister as her manager. His tweets are getting attention after he announced his participation in Kangan Ranaut’s show. Also Read: 'Lock Upp': Meet Munawar Faruqui, the second contestant in Kangana Ranaut’s show

One of Munawar's tweets stated, "Kangana is against nepotism but khud ki bahen ko manager rakha hai (she has kept her own sister as manager)." He also mentioned, "Kangana ke tweets padke lag raha hai fir se judicial custody chala jaun (After reading her tweets I want to go back in judicial custody)!"

Munawar tweeted, “Ad: use your CRED coins for cashbacks and rewards, i know that sounds ridiculous, its like saying Kangana talking sense!!! #CRED.”

“Dear Kangana agar Virushka ka baby bada hoke actor ya cricketer bana toh boycott karna he ya nahi #virushkababy (If the baby of Virushka, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, want to become an actor or cricketer should boycott the child or not)???,” he mentioned.

He wrote, “Kangana ki direct ki gai movie mai lead role me konsa new comer tha (Who was the new comer as lead actor in Kangana directed movie)? Oops she was in lead #NepotismEndsin2020.”

Munawar, who is a popular name in the stand-up comedy world and was arrested by the Indore Police last year for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, was in jail for almost a month. He is a writer and rapper too.

Commenting on his association with ‘Lock Upp’, Munawar said, “Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-its-kind shows, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry. Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up. I am glad to be associated with ALTBalaji, MX Player for offering me such a unique reality show.”