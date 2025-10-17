When Madhuri Dixit recalled early marriage struggles with Dr Shriram Nene: ‘He would return home completely…’

Madhuri Dixit recalled that the early days of her marriage to Dr. Shriram Nene were challenging, as he often worked long hours during his medical residency, leaving her to manage the household and children alone.

Bollywood’s timeless diva Madhuri Dixit, known for her grace, charm and powerful performances, once ruled the film industry during the 90s. At the peak of her stardom, she surprised fans by marrying Dr. Shriram Nene, a US-based cardiovascular surgeon, and moving to America to start a new chapter away from the limelight. In a recent conversation featured on Dr. Nene’s YouTube channel, the couple shared candid details about the early challenges they faced in their marriage and how they navigated through them together.

Balancing love and a demanding career

Madhuri recalled that the initial years after marriage were far from easy. Since Dr. Nene was pursuing his medical residency in Florida at the time, his long and unpredictable work hours left little time for the couple to spend together. Talking about those days, Madhuri revealed, 'He would work all night, come home exhausted, sometimes skip meals, and just collapse into bed.' She admitted that it was a difficult phase where she often had to manage the household responsibilities and their children alone.

Dr. Nene also asked Madhuri how it felt being married to someone with such a demanding profession. The actress confessed that while it was tough, she always understood the importance of his work and supported him fully. Dr. Nene, on the other hand, acknowledged the time he missed spending with his family but said he had no regrets about his medical career.

Unbreakable bond of love and respect

Despite the early struggles, Madhuri expressed deep admiration for her husband, describing him as a compassionate and supportive partner. She shared that even after exhausting days, he would help with household chores and ensure she got time to rest. On her 58th birthday on May 15, 2025, Dr. Nene penned a heartfelt note saying, 'You've made everything lighter, warmer, and better-just by being you. I'd choose you all over again in a heartbeat.'