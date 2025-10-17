When Keerthy Suresh schooled paparazzi over 'Kriti', 'dosa'; here’s what happened

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife
ENTERTAINMENT
Keerthy Suresh corrected paparazzi during a Christmas outing in December 2024 when they got her name wrong and jokingly called her 'dosa,' showcasing her wit and charm.
In December 2024, during a Christmas outing, South Indian superstar Keerthy Suresh gave the paparazzi a moment they wouldn’t forget. As photographers clicked her pictures, someone mistakenly called her 'Kriti.' Quick to correct them, Keerthy smiled and said, 'Kriti nahi, Keerthy.' Her graceful correction showed her charm and confidence, instantly turning a small mix-up into a lighthearted moment.
But the story didn’t end there. A photographer jokingly called her 'dosa,' a term Bollywood sometimes uses to refer to South Indian actors. Keerthy didn’t miss a beat and cleverly replied, 'Keerthy dosa nahi, Keerthy Suresh. Aur dosa mujhe pasand hai,' which translates to 'I’m not Keerthy Dosa, I’m Keerthy Suresh. But I like dosa.' Her witty response not only made the situation funny but also highlighted her ability to handle tricky situations with humour and poise.
Keerthy Suresh’s quick and polite correction reminds everyone about the importance of using the right names and respecting people’s identities. Even in a world where celebrities are constantly under the spotlight, she showed that you can correct mistakes firmly without losing your composure. Fans loved her for the moment, and it quickly became a viral story, celebrated for both her humor and her confident approach.
As Keerthy celebrates her birthday today, this incident serves as a perfect reflection of her personality: smart, graceful and grounded. Beyond her impressive acting career, moments like these show why she is admired not just for her talent but also for her personality and poise, making her one of the most relatable and beloved stars of the South Indian film industry.