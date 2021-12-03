When 'Julie 2' actor Raai Laxmi revealed the reason behind her break-up with MS Dhoni

Former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni is married to his wife Sakshi Dhoni for eleven years and the couple has a daughter together, Ziva.

But not many know, that long before he married Sakshi, he was dating model and 'Julie 2' actor Raai Laxmi around 2008-09. The couple was public about their relationship and attended after parties of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the relationship came to an end. In 2014, Raai Laxmi revealed the reason for her break-up with Dhoni. She said, "I’ve begun to believe that my relationship with Dhoni is like a stain or a scar which won’t go away for a long time. I am surprised that people still have the energy and patience left to talk about it even now. Every time TV channels dig into Dhoni’s past, they make it a point to bring up our relationship. I dread to think that someday my kids in the future will see it on TV and ask me about it!"

She further added, "I have had three or four relationships after Dhoni, but no one seems to have noticed it."

Turns out the break-up was mutual and everything ended on a good note. Laxmi said, "I knew him really well and don’t know if I can call it a relationship because it never worked out. We still have respect for each other. He has moved on and gotten married. That’s the end of the story. I am a very happy person right now and work is my priority."